Open Source Game Clones

SCUMM
Adventure
Compilation
▶ScummVM (repo)
Remake
Playable
Very Active
C++
GPL2
3D Deathchase
#
Racing
Vehicular Combat
▶Deathchase 3D (repo)
Remake
C
GPL2
A-Train
#
Simulation
▶FreeTrain (repo)
Clone
Playable
Halted
C#
Commercial
LGPL2
Abuse
#
Action
Platform
Horror
Sci-Fi
▶Abuse (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C++
Lisp
Swappable
PD
WTFPL
GPL2
Custom
Ace Combat: Assault Horizon
#
Action
Simulation
Flight Simulator
Modern Military
▶open-horizon (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
nya-engine
MIT
Ace of Spades
#
FPS
World War II
▶Iceball (repo)
Remake
Active
C
Lua
Open
GPL3
CC-BY-SA
▶OpenSpades (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL3
Achtung, die Kurve!
#
Arcade
Curve Fever
Zatacka
▶achtungkurve.com (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
JavaScript
Multiplayer
GPL3
▶Achtung, die Kurve! (repo)
Clone
Playable
Complete
JavaScript
Multiplayer
Open
AGPL3
The original ZATACKA.EXE in the browser
▶Netacka (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
MIT
▶Zatacka X (repo)
Remake
Playable
Sporadic
C
SDL
GPL3
Has powerups and AI.
Advance Wars
#
TBS
▶Tanks of Freedom (repo)
Clone
Active
Godot
Multiplayer
Open
MIT
The Adventures of Robbo
#
Puzzle
▶Robbo (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
JavaScript
As-is
Age of Empires
#
RTS
▶0 A.D.
(repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
Multiplayer
Open
GPL2
▶Chariot (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Active
Rust
SDL2
Commercial
MIT
▶openage (repo)
Remake
Semi-Playable
Active
C++
Python
SDL
OpenGL
Commercial
GPL3
We create a modern RTS engine for AoE-style gameplay. Including modding API, curve-based gamestate, a new renderer and support for all operating systems.
Age of Empires II
#
RTS
Medieval
▶freeaoe (repo)
Remake
Semi-Playable
Active
C++
SFML
Commercial
GPL3
Only thing missing to be playable is opponents (AI and/or multiplayer). The engine supports data from all Genie games (Age of Empires 1, Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds, etc.), but the focus is on Age of Empires 2: The Conquerors.
▶openage (repo)
Remake
Semi-Playable
Active
C++
Python
SDL
OpenGL
Commercial
GPL3
We create a modern RTS engine for AoE-style gameplay. Including modding API, curve-based gamestate, a new renderer and support for all operating systems.
Akalabeth: World of Doom
#
RPG
Fantasy
▶Aklabeth (repo)
Remake
C
GPL2
Alex Kidd in Miracle World
#
Platform
▶JLud2D (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
Java
As-is
2D old-school Engine for Games
Alien 8
#
-
▶Alien 8 (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
Custom
Allegiance
#
Action
Simulation
RTS
Sci-Fi
▶Free Allegiance (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C
As-is
Shared source
Alone in the Dark
#
Action
Adventure
Horror
Alternate Historical
▶Free in the Dark (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
GPL2
Alone in the Dark 2
#
Action
Adventure
Horror
Alternate Historical
▶Free in the Dark (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
GPL2
Alone in the Dark 3
#
Action
Adventure
Horror
Alternate Historical
▶Free in the Dark (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
GPL2
Anacreon: Reconstruction 4021
#
TBS
Sci-Fi
Management
▶Ard-Reil (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
C++
Java
Pascal
GPL2
Anno series
#
RTS
▶Unknown Horizons (repo)
Clone
Active
Python
GPL2
Multiple
Another World
#
Adventure
Platform
-
Out of This World
Outer World (アウターワールド Autā Wārudo)
-
▶New RAW (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
▶rawgl (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
As-is
Another World 2: Heart of the Alien
#
Adventure
Platform
▶Heart of the Alien (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
GPL2
AquaStax
#
Puzzle
Platform
▶aquastax (repo)
Remake
Active
JavaScript
MIT
Archon: The Light and the Dark
#
-
▶XArchon (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
C++
GPL3
Ares
#
Arcade
RTS
▶Antares (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL3
Arkanoid
#
Arcade
▶Ball And Wall (repo)
Clone
Active
JavaScript
MIT
▶PyBreak360 (repo)
Clone
Active
Python
GPL3
ARMA 2
#
FPS
Modern Military
▶Uebergame (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
TorqueScript
HLSL
GLSL
C
Torque 3D
Open
MIT
CC0
ARMA 3
#
FPS
Modern Military
▶Uebergame (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
TorqueScript
HLSL
GLSL
C
Torque 3D
Open
MIT
CC0
ARMA: Armed Assault
#
FPS
Modern Military
▶Uebergame (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
TorqueScript
HLSL
GLSL
C
Torque 3D
Open
MIT
CC0
Armor Alley
#
Arcade
Real-Time Tactics
Modern Military
▶Armor Alley (repo)
Remake
Active
JavaScript
CC-BY-NC
Artemis: Spaceship Bridge Simulator
#
Simulation
Sci-Fi
▶EmptyEpsilon (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
Multiplayer
GPL2
▶Space Nerds In Space (repo)
Similar
Active
C
GPL2
Artillery Duel
#
Artillery
▶Artillery Duel Reloaded (repo)
Remake
Halted
Python
GPL3
Arx Fatalis
#
RPG
▶Arx Libertatis (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
Commercial
GPL3
Ascendancy
#
TBS
▶Starlane Empire (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
Asteroids
#
Arcade
▶Agendaroids (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
GPL2
▶Maelstrom (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
SDL
GPL2
▶Sine (repo)
Remake
Semi-Playable
Sporadic
C++
SFML
MIT
▶Vectoroids (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
GPL2
AstroMenace
#
Shmup
▶AstroMenace (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL3
Astrosmash
#
Arcade
▶Cosmosmash (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C++
SDL
GPL2
Asylum
#
Action
▶SDL Asylum (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL3
Atomic Bomberman
#
Action
▶Bombman (repo)
Remake
Playable
Sporadic
Python
pygame
Open
CC0
Atomix
#
Puzzle
▶Atomiks (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
Commercial
GPL3
▶GNOME Atomix (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
GPL2
▶KAtomic (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL2
▶WAtomic (repo)
Remake
Halted
Delphi
Kylix
GPL2
Awesomenauts
#
RPG
RTS
▶BlakedAwesomenaughts (repo)
Remake
Active
JavaScript
PHP
MIT
Babaliba
#
Arcade
▶Babaliba (repo)
Remake
Visual FoxPro
As-is
Baldur's Gate
#
RPG
▶GemRB (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn
#
RPG
▶GemRB (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
Baldur's Gate II: Throne of Bhaal
#
RPG
▶GemRB (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
Baldur's Gate: Tales of the Sword Coast
#
RPG
▶GemRB (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
Ballerburg
#
Artillery
▶Ballerburg SDL (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL3
Balloon Fight
#
Arcade
▶Balloon Fight (repo)
Remake
Active
DIV Games Studio
MIT
Barbarian: The Ultimate Warrior
#
Fighting
Platform
Fantasy
▶Barbarian (repo)
Remake
Active
QuickBASIC
QB64
As-is
Bard's Tale Contruction Set
#
RPG
▶Bt Builder (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL3
Battle Chess
#
TBS
▶Brutal Chess (repo)
Clone
Halted
C++
GPL2
▶Open BattleChess (repo)
Remake
Halted
C#
LGPL
Battle City
#
Arcade
▶BattleCity2014 (repo)
Clone
Sporadic
C++
OGRE
EntityX
As-is
▶Tank: Zone of Death (repo)
Clone
Halted
C++
Lua
GPL3
Battle Isle series
#
TBS
▶Advanced Strategic Command (repo)
Clone
Playable
Sporadic
C++
GPL2
▶Crimson Fields
Clone
Playable
Sporadic
C++
GPL2
Battle Zone
#
FPS
Arcade
▶BZFlag (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
LGPL2
MPL
Battlecity
#
RTS
▶Battle City (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C++
GPL3
BeamNG.drive
#
Simulation
▶Rigs of Rods (repo)
Similar
Playable
Active
C
C++
AngelScript
Python
OGRE
Multiplayer
Open
GPL3
BeamNG.drive was launched later by former developers of Rigs of Rods
Bermuda Syndrome
#
Adventure
-
▶Bermuda Syndrome (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C++
Commercial
As-is
Betrayal at Krondor
#
RPG
▶xBaK (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C++
SDL
GPL3
The Binding of Isaac
#
Roguelike
▶Paper Isaac (repo)
Clone
Playable
Halted
ooc
Open
MIT
▶Witch Blast (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C++
SFML
Open
GPL3
CC-BY-NC-SA
Blade Runner
#
Adventure
▶bladerunner (Engine within SCUMMVM) (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL2
▶replicant (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
As-is
This version is no longer being developed, please follow https://github.com/madmoose/scummvm/tree/bladerunner/engines/bladerunner for new development.
Blake Stone: Planet Strike
#
FPS
▶BStone (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
Blood
#
FPS
▶NBlood (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
Commercial
GPL2
NBlood use EDuke32 as base
▶Transfusion (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
GPL2
▶XL Engine (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C++
As-is
Bloons Tower Defense
#
RTS
Tower Defense
▶BloonsTowerDefense6 (repo)
Remake
Active
Java
As-is
Board Game
#
Compilation
Board Game
▶VASSAL (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
Java
GPL2
Bolo
#
Shmup
▶orona (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
HTML5
GPL2
Bomberman
#
Arcade
Dynablaster
▶Bomb Mania Reloaded (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
▶Bombic (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
▶Bombic2 (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
▶I Have No Tomatoes (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
Zlib
▶Mr.Boom (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
SDL
Multiplayer
MIT
▶SDL Bomber (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
SDL
GPL2
Boulder Dash
#
Arcade
▶boulder-dash (repo)
Remake
Active
Java
MIT
▶Digger (repo)
Remake
Active
TypeScript
As-is
▶GDash (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
MIT
▶Mining Haze (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
GPL2
▶Rocks'n'diamonds (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C
SDL2
GPL2
Brain Blasters
#
Puzzle
▶brainblast (repo)
Clone
Sporadic
C++
As-is
Bratwurst
#
Arcade
▶bratwurst (repo)
Remake
Halted
Lisp
GPL2
Breakout
#
Arcade
▶Breakout-VR (repo)
Clone
Sporadic
C#
ASP
GLSL
MIT
▶BRIQUOLO (repo)
Clone
Halted
C++
GPL3
Bruce Lee
#
Action
▶Jet Lee (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
As-is
Bubble Bobble
#
Arcade
▶The Bub's Brothers (repo)
Remake
Halted
Python
MIT
Bug Bomber
#
Arcade
▶BitRiot (repo)
Clone
Playable
Halted
C++
SDL2
Multiplayer
Open
Apache
BurgerTime
#
Platform
バーガータイム
-
Hamburger
ハンバーガー
-
▶BurgerSpace (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
Buster Bros
#
Arcade
Pang
パン
-
-
ポンピング・ワールド
-
▶Pang Zero (repo)
Remake
Halted
Perl
GPL2
Buzz Aldrin's Race Into Space
#
Strategy
Simulation
TBS
Management
▶Race Into Space (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL2
C-Dogs
#
Shmup
Run and gun
▶C-Dogs SDL
(repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C
SDL2
BSD2
GPL2
CC0
CC-BY
CC-BY-SA
Cadaver
#
Action
-
▶Cadaver (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
Commercial
GPL2
Caesar 3
#
Simulation
Strategy
City Building
Management
▶CaesarIA (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
JavaScript
GPL3
most of original game works, except war logic
▶Julius (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C
AGPL3
Call to Power II
#
TBS
▶Civilization: Call To Power 2 Source Project (repo)
Remake
C
Custom
Candy Crush Saga
#
Puzzle
▶CookieCrunch (repo)
Clone
Sporadic
Swift
As-is
Cannon Fodder
#
Action
RTS
Shmup
▶Cannon Fodder (repo)
Remake
Halted
HTML5
MIT
▶Open Fodder (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL3
Carmageddon
#
Racing
▶OpenC1 (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C#
Commercial
Custom
Castle of the Winds
#
Roguelike
▶Castle of the Winds in Elm (repo)
Remake
Active
Elm
JavaScript
MIT
The Castles of Dr. Creep
#
Arcade
▶DrCreep (repo)
Remake
Complete
C++
GPL3
Cataclysm
#
Roguelike
Survival
Horror
▶Cataclysm: Dark Days Ahead (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
Lua
ncurses
CC-BY-SA
Catacomb
#
Action
TPS
Fantasy
▶CatacombSDL (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
Commercial
GPL2
Catacomb 3-D
#
Action
FPS
Fantasy
▶Reflection Keen (repo)
Remake
Playable
Sporadic
C
Commercial
GPL2
Ports of Keen Dreams, Catacomb 3-D and the Catacomb Adventure Series
Catacomb Adventure Series
#
Action
FPS
Fantasy
▶Reflection Keen (repo)
Remake
Playable
Sporadic
C
Commercial
GPL2
Ports of Keen Dreams, Catacomb 3-D and the Catacomb Adventure Series
Catacomb II
#
Action
TPS
Fantasy
▶CatacombSDL (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
Commercial
GPL2
Cave Story
#
Adventure
Platform
Sci-Fi
Doukutsu Monogatari
▶Cave Story Engine 2 (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
SDL2
Free
As-is
CSE2 is a decompiled engine from the original game, but dropped DirectX and ported to SDL2
▶NXEngine (repo)
Remake
Playable
Sporadic
C++
Free
GPL3
▶NXEngine-evo (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
Free
GPL3
Chip's Challenge
#
Puzzle
▶Tile World
Remake
Playable
Sporadic
C
GPL2
▶Tile World 2 (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
GPL2
Chris Sawyer's Locomotion
#
Strategy
Simulation
Management
▶OpenLoco (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
Commercial
MIT
The original game use the modified version of RollerCoaster Tycoon 2's engine. OpenLoco using modified version of OpenRCT2's engine.
ChuChu Rocket!
#
Puzzle
Action
▶Duck Marines (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
Lua
CC-BY-SA
CC-BY-NC-ND
Circus Atari
#
Arcade
▶Circus Linux! (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
GPL2
Civilization
#
TBS
▶Civ-Remake (repo)
Remake
Halted
Ruby
As-is
▶CivOne (repo)
Remake
Active
C#
Commercial
CC0
Civilization II
#
TBS
4X
Alternate Historical
Management
▶C-Evo (repo)
Clone
Playable
Delphi
PD
▶Freeciv (repo)
Clone
Active
C
GPL2
▶Play Freeciv! (repo)
Clone
Active
C
Java
JavaScript
AGPL3
online browser game
Claw
#
Platform
▶OpenClaw (repo)
Remake
C++
SDL
GPL3
Clonk
#
Action
Platform
RTS
▶OpenClonk (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
ISC
The Clue!
#
Adventure
▶Der Clou! (repo)
Clone
Halted
C
Custom
Columns
#
Puzzle
▶div-columns (repo)
Remake
Active
DIV Games Studio
MIT
Command & Conquer
#
RTS
Modern Military
▶Command & Conquer - HTML5 (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
HTML5
JavaScript
Free
As-is
▶OpenRA (repo)
Remake
Active
C#
Multiplayer
GPL3
Command & Conquer: Generals
#
RTS
Sci-Fi
Modern Military
▶OpenSAGE (repo)
Clone
Active
C#
GPL3
▶Thyme (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
Command & Conquer: Red Alert
#
RTS
Modern Military
▶Chronoshift (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
▶OpenRA (repo)
Remake
Active
C#
Multiplayer
GPL3
Commander Keen Series
#
Platform
▶Commander Genius (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL2
▶Keen Dreams (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
GPL2
▶Omnispeak (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
▶Reflection Keen (repo)
Remake
Playable
Sporadic
C
Commercial
GPL2
Ports of Keen Dreams, Catacomb 3-D and the Catacomb Adventure Series
Commando
#
Shmup
▶CommandoJS (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
JavaScript
CoffeeScript
melonJS
MIT
Company of Heroes
#
RTS
World War II
▶Spring: 1944 (repo)
Clone
Playable
Very Active
Lua
Spring RTS Engine
GPL2
CC-BY-NC
Gameplay is a mix of Company of Heroes and Supreme Commander
Company of Heroes 2
#
RTS
World War II
▶Spring: 1944 (repo)
Clone
Playable
Very Active
Lua
Spring RTS Engine
GPL2
CC-BY-NC
Gameplay is a mix of Company of Heroes and Supreme Commander
Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts
#
RTS
World War II
▶Spring: 1944 (repo)
Clone
Playable
Very Active
Lua
Spring RTS Engine
GPL2
CC-BY-NC
Gameplay is a mix of Company of Heroes and Supreme Commander
Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor
#
RTS
World War II
▶Spring: 1944 (repo)
Clone
Playable
Very Active
Lua
Spring RTS Engine
GPL2
CC-BY-NC
Gameplay is a mix of Company of Heroes and Supreme Commander
Contra
#
Platform
▶Contra_remake (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
Cookie Clicker
#
Arcade
▶CookieClickerRemake (repo)
Remake
Active
C#
As-is
Cosmic Ark
#
Action
▶CosmicArk-Advanced (repo)
Remake
JavaScript
Custom
Crazy Cars
#
Racing
▶Crazy Cars (repo)
Remake
QuickBASIC
QB64
As-is
Crazy Machines
#
Puzzle
Simulation
▶The Butterfly Effect (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
Qt
Box2D
GPL2
Crazy Machines 2
#
Puzzle
Simulation
▶The Butterfly Effect (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
Qt
Box2D
GPL2
Crazy Machines: The Wacky Contraptions Game
#
Puzzle
Simulation
▶The Butterfly Effect (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
Qt
Box2D
GPL2
Creatures
#
Puzzle
▶Open Creatures (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
LGPL
forks present
Crimsonland
#
Shmup
▶Grimsonland (repo)
Clone
Playable
Halted
JavaScript
Phaser
Open
MIT
▶Violetland (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
GPL3
CC-BY-SA
Crystal Caves
#
Platform
▶OpenCrystalCaves (repo)
Remake
C++
MIT
Crystal Quest
#
Arcade
▶CrystalQuest (repo)
Remake
Active
JavaScript
HTML5
JQuery
MIT
Cube 2: Sauerbraten
#
FPS
▶Inexor (repo)
Remake
Semi-Playable
Active
C++
JavaScript
HTML
CSS
Cube 2 Engine
Zlib
In addition to improving Sauerbraten one of the stated goals of the project is to remove/replace all content with unclear or non-free licenses from the game.
▶open-cube (repo)
Remake
Semi-Playable
Sporadic
C++
Zlib
A modification of tesseract so basically Cube 2 with better graphics and developed on github in a modern vcs.
Curse of the Azure Bonds
#
RPG
▶coab (repo)
Remake
Playable
Sporadic
C#
BSD
Cytadela
#
FPS
▶Cytadela (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C++
GPL3
Dance Dance Revolution
#
Rhythm
▶Performous (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
▶Stepmania (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
Lua
MIT
CC-BY-NC
Dandy
#
Arcade
▶Fight Or Perish (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C
GPL2
Dark Forces
#
FPS
▶XL Engine (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C++
As-is
Dark Reign 2
#
RTS
▶Dark Reign 2 (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
As-is
DEFCON
#
RTS
▶Dupocracy (repo)
Clone
Halted
HTML5
As-is
Defender
#
Arcade
▶Defendguin (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C
GPL2
Deflektor
#
Puzzle
▶Deflektor X4 (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
As-is
▶Mirror Magic
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
GPL2
Delver
#
RPG
Action
▶DelverEngine (repo)
Remake
Complete
Java
Commercial
GPL2
Descent
#
FPS
▶D2X-XL (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
-
▶DXX-Rebirth (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL3
Custom
▶Kathodos (repo)
Remake
Halted
Python
Panda3D
As-is
Descent II
#
FPS
▶D2X-XL (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
-
▶DXX-Rebirth (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL3
Custom
▶Kathodos (repo)
Remake
Halted
Python
Panda3D
As-is
DesertStrike: Return to the Gulf
#
Shmup
▶openstrike (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Sporadic
C++
GPL3
Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive
#
RTS
▶OpenDeathValley (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C
GPL3
Destructo
#
Arcade
Island of Dr. Destructo
-
-
▶Return of Dr. Destructo (repo)
Remake
Complete
C++
Allegro
MIT
Deuteros
#
RTS
▶Deuteros X (repo)
Remake
Halted
C#
GPL2
Diablo
#
RPG
Action
Horror
Fantasy
Medieval
▶Devilution (repo)
Remake
Playable
Sporadic
C++
Commercial
PD
-
▶DevilutionX (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
Commercial
PD
Improved engine recreation
▶DGEngine (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
Zlib
▶Flare (repo)
Clone
Active
C++
GPL3
▶freeablo (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
Python
Commercial
GPL3
▶Summoning Wars (repo)
Clone
Active
C++
Lua
GPL3
Diablo II
#
RPG
Action
Action RPG
Fantasy
Medieval
▶OpenD2 (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Sporadic
C
C++
Commercial
GPL3
Needs original Diablo II game data
▶OpenDiablo2 (repo)
Remake
Semi-Playable
Sporadic
C++
SDL2
Commercial
As-is
The project not have a website, just a placeholder for later.
▶Riiablo (repo)
Remake
Semi-Playable
Active
Java
LibGDX
Commercial
Apache
Digger
#
Arcade
▶Digger Remastered (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
GPL2
Digimon World
#
RPG
▶Digimon World Project Ark (repo)
Remake
Halted
C#
Unity
As-is
Dink Smallwood
#
RPG
▶GNU FreeDink (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C
GPL3
Dodger
#
Arcade
▶dodger-remake (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
As-is
Dogs of War
#
Shmup
▶openDOW (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C
GPL3
Dominion
#
TBS
Strategy
Fantasy
▶OpenDominion (repo)
Clone
Semi-Playable
Sporadic
HTML
PHP
Laravel
Multiplayer
Open
AGPL3
The project is a text-based PBBG (Persistant Browser-Based Game) played in the web browser on both desktop and mobile.
Doom
#
FPS
▶Chocolate Doom (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
▶Doom Legacy (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
▶DOOM Retro (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C
SDL2
Commercial
GPL3
▶DOOM-iOS (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
iOS
▶Doomsday (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
▶Freedoom (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
Free
BSD
▶GZDoom (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL3
▶Mocha Doom (repo)
Remake
Active
Java
GPL3
▶Odamex (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C
GPL2
▶PrBoom+ (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
▶ZDoom (repo)
Remake
Active
C
BSD
Doom 3
#
FPS
▶AdaDoom3 (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
Ada
As-is
▶dhewm3 (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL3
▶RBDOOM-3-BFG (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL3
works with BFG edition only
Doom 64
#
FPS
▶Doom64EX (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
Doom II
#
FPS
▶Chocolate Doom (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
▶Doom Legacy (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
▶DOOM Retro (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C
SDL2
Commercial
GPL3
▶DOOM-iOS (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
iOS
▶Doomsday (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
▶Freedoom (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
Free
BSD
▶GZDoom (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL3
▶Mocha Doom (repo)
Remake
Active
Java
GPL3
▶Odamex (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C
GPL2
▶PrBoom+ (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
▶ZDoom (repo)
Remake
Active
C
BSD
Dragon Age II
#
RPG
Fantasy
▶xoreos (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Active
C++
OpenGL
SDL2
Commercial
GPL3
Dragon Age: Origins
#
RPG
Fantasy
▶xoreos (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Active
C++
OpenGL
SDL2
Commercial
GPL3
Drakan: Order of the Flame
#
Action
Adventure
Fantasy
Medieval
▶OpenDrakan (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Active
C++
Commercial
GPL3
Needs original game data
Drugwars
#
Strategy
TBS
Crime
▶Dope Wars (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C
GPL2
▶RxWars (repo)
Remake
Halted
JavaScript
GPL3
Duck Hunt
#
Arcade
▶Duck Hunter (repo)
Remake
Halted
Python
As-is
▶Duck-Rehunt (repo)
Remake
Halted
Python
As-is
▶Duck Hunt (repo)
Remake
Halted
Python
As-is
▶DuckHunt (repo)
Remake
Halted
JavaScript
As-is
Duke Nukem
#
Platform
▶Dave Gnukem (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
SDL
Open
GPL2
▶Freenukum Jump'n Run (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
GPL3
Duke Nukem 3D
#
FPS
▶Chocolate Duke3D (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
SDL
Commercial
GPL2
▶Duke3D (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
SDL
Multiplayer
Commercial
GPL2
▶Duke3d_win32 (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
SDL
Multiplayer
Commercial
GPL2
▶EDuke32 (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
▶JFDuke3D (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
Multiplayer
Commercial
GPL2
▶xDuke (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
Multiplayer
Commercial
GPL2
Duke Nukem II
#
Platform
Sci-Fi
▶Rigel Engine (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
SDL2
Commercial
GPL2
Dune 2
#
RTS
Sci-Fi
▶Dune 2 - The Maker (repo)
Remake
Active
Java
MIT
▶Dune Dynasty (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
▶Dune Legacy (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL2
▶OpenDUNE (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
Dune 2000
#
RTS
Sci-Fi
▶OpenRA (repo)
Remake
Active
C#
Multiplayer
GPL3
Dungeon Keeper
#
Strategy
RTS
Horror
Fantasy
Comedy
▶KeeperFX (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
As-is
▶OpenDungeons (repo)
Clone
Active
C++
GPL3
Multiple
Dungeon Keeper 2
#
Simulation
RTS
▶OpenKeeper (repo)
Clone
Unplayable
Active
Java
JMonkeyEngine
Commercial
GPL3
Dungeon Master
#
RPG
Action
▶DungeonMaster (repo)
Remake
Halted
C#
As-is
DX-Ball
#
Arcade
▶DXBall (repo)
Remake
Halted
Java
Gradle
As-is
Android
▶javascript-E.T. (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
JavaScript
HTML5
MIT
Earth Shaker
#
Puzzle
▶earth-shaker (repo)
Remake
Halted
Unity
As-is
▶EarthShakerDS (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
Commercial
BSD
Nintendo DS port
Eat The Whistle
#
Sports
Soccer
▶Eat The Whistle (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C
GPL2
Echochrome
#
Puzzle
Mugen Kairō
-
-
▶l-echo (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL3
Elasto Mania
#
Platform
▶X-Moto (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall
#
RPG
▶Daggerfall Unity (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
Unity
MIT
▶Daggerfall.NET (repo)
Remake
Halted
C#
As-is
▶opendf (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Sporadic
C++
GPL3
▶XL Engine (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C++
As-is
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
#
RPG
Fantasy
▶OpenMW (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL3
▶TES3MP (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
Multiplayer
GPL3
The Elder Scrolls: Arena
#
RPG
▶OpenTESArena (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Active
C++
SDL2
Commercial
MIT
▶opentesarena (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Halted
C++
Commercial
As-is
Elements
#
TBS
▶OpenEtG (repo)
Remake
Active
JavaScript
MIT
Elite
#
Action
Simulation
Flight Simulator
Sci-Fi
▶Mission ELITE: The Battle For Birera (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
As-is
▶Oolite (repo)
Clone
Active
GPL2
Elite II
#
Action
Simulation
Flight Simulator
Sci-Fi
Espionage
▶Frontier 1337 (repo)
Remake
C
As-is
PSP port
▶Pioneer (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
C
Lua
GPL3
Elite III
#
Action
Simulation
Flight Simulator
Sci-Fi
Espionage
Frontier: First Encounters
-
-
▶GLFFE - Nic Mod (repo)
Remake
C++
Assembly
SDL
As-is
▶jffe (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
SDL
As-is
Emperor of the Fading Suns
#
TBS
▶Phoenix (repo)
Remake
Active
Java
As-is
Encounter
#
Shmup
▶encounter (repo)
Remake
Halted
JavaScript
WebGL
As-is
Entombed!
#
Adventure
▶Entombed! (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
GPL2
Escape from Colditz
#
Action
Adventure
▶Colditz Escape (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL3
Escape from Monkey Island
#
Adventure
▶ResidualVM (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL2
Escape Velocity
#
Action
Simulation
▶Endless Sky (repo)
Clone
Active
C++
GPL3
▶Naev (repo)
Clone
Active
C
GPL3
Exile 1988
#
Action
Adventure
▶EXILE (repo)
Remake
Halted
Lua
LÖVE
Custom
Exolon
#
Shmup
▶exolon (repo)
Remake
Halted
JavaScript
As-is
Eye of the Beholder II
#
RPG
Action
▶Dungeon Eye (repo)
Remake
Halted
C#
As-is
F-1 Spirit
#
Sports
Racing
Motorsports
▶F-1 Spirit (repo)
Remake
C++
SDL
Free
GPL2
F-Zero
#
Racing
▶F-Zero Clone (repo)
Remake
Halted
JavaScript
CoffeeScript
WebGL
As-is
▶Racer (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
Python
GPL3
Fade to Black
#
Action
Adventure
▶f2bgl (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
SDL
As-is
Falcon
#
Simulation
▶FreeFalcon (repo)
Clone
Active
C++
BSD2
win32
Fall Down
#
Arcade
▶ativayeban (repo)
Clone
Playable
Halted
C
SDL
GPL2
▶Falling Time (repo)
Clone
Playable
Halted
C
SDL2
GPL2
Fallout 2
#
RPG
▶DarkFO (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Active
JavaScript
Python
Commercial
Apache
▶Falltergeist (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Active
C++
Commercial
GPL3
▶parpg (repo)
Remake
Halted
Python
C++
GPL3
CC-BY-SA
▶sfall (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
C
C#
HLSL
Commercial
GPL3
Needs full original game
▶Vault13 (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Sporadic
Rust
Commercial
GPL3
Fallout 3: Van Buren
#
RPG
▶Van Buren Project
(repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Halted
C#
NeoAxis Engine
Custom
Fallout Online
#
MMORPG
▶fonline (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL3
Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel
#
RTS
▶FreeFT (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
BSD
Fantastic Journey
#
Shmup
Gokujō Parodius!
-
-
▶pucpr-ld-parodius (repo)
Remake
Halted
Construct
As-is
Remake of the first levels of the snes game Gokujou Parodius
Fire Power
#
Action
▶OpenFire (repo)
Clone
Active
C
MIT
Flag Catcher
#
Puzzle
▶Gift Grabber (repo)
Remake
Active
JavaScript
BackBone.js
Apache
Flappy Bird
#
Arcade
Platform
▶Clumsy Bird (repo)
Remake
Active
MelonJS
MIT
▶CrappyBird (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
JavaScript
MIT
▶Hocoslamfy (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
SDL
GPL2
Flashback
#
Adventure
Platform
▶REminiscence (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C++
SDL
As-is
Flying Shark
#
Shmup
▶Friking Shark (repo)
Clone
Playable
Sporadic
C++
Commercial
GPL3
▶Football Manager (repo)
Remake
C
GPL2
Forgotten Realms: Unlimited Adventures
#
RPG
-
▶Dungeon Craft (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
GPL2
-
Forsaken
#
FPS
Sci-Fi
Post-Apocalyptic
-
▶ProjectX (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
GPL2
-
Freelancer
#
Action
Simulation
TPS
Sci-Fi
-
▶Librelancer
Remake
Active
C#
OpenGL
MIT
-
FreeSpace 2
#
Action
Simulation
Sci-Fi
-
▶FreeSpace Source Code Project (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
As-is
-
Frog!
#
Arcade
-
Back To Nature
-
▶back-to-nature-c64-remake (repo)
Remake
Active
Java
As-is
multi-platform
-
Frogger
#
Arcade
-
▶Froggix (repo)
Remake
Halted
Python
GPL2
-
Frogs and Flies
#
Arcade
-
Frog Bog
-
▶Batrachians (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
-
Galaxian
#
Arcade
-
▶galaxian (repo)
Remake
Halted
ActionScript
As-is
-
Geometry Wars
#
Shmup
-
▶Geometry Wars Remake (repo)
Remake
Halted
Java
As-is
-
Gish
#
Platform
Comedy
-
▶freegish (repo)
Remake
Active
C
SDL
Open
GPL2
CC-BY-SA
-
Gladiator
#
Action
RPG
-
▶Openglad (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C++
GPL2
-
Glest
#
RTS
Medieval
Fantasy
-
▶Glest Advanced Engine
Remake
Playable
Halted
C++
GPL2
-
▶MegaGlest (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C
C++
GPL3
CC-BY-SA
Various mods are available.
-
Gods
#
Platform
-
▶Gods -Deluxe-
Remake
Halted
Java
As-is
-
GoldenEye 007
#
FPS
-
▶ges-code (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL3
-
Gorillas
#
Arcade
Artillery
-
▶Gorillas (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
Objective-C
JRL
iOS
-
Gothic
#
RPG
Action
-
▶REGoth (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
Commercial
GPL3
-
Gothic II
#
RPG
Action
-
▶REGoth (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
Commercial
GPL3
-
Grand Theft Auto
#
Action
Adventure
Crime
-
▶OpenGTA (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
As-is
-
Grand Theft Auto 2
#
Action
Adventure
Crime
-
▶gta2net
Remake
Halted
C#
As-is
-
Grand Theft Auto III
#
Action
Adventure
Crime
-
▶OpenRW "Open ReWrite" (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Sporadic
C++
SDL
GPL3
-
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
#
Action
Adventure
Crime
-
▶Grit Game Engine (repo)
Tool
Sporadic
C++
Commercial
MIT
Contains asset extraction tools for GTA:SA https://github.com/grit-engine/grit-engine/tree/master/gtasa
-
Gravity Force
#
Arcade
-
▶Galaxy Forces V2 (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
PD
-
The Great Escape
#
Arcade
-
▶The-Great-Escape-in-C (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
As-is
reverse engineered from binary
-
The Great Giana Sisters
#
Platform
-
▶OpenGGS (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL2
-
Grim Fandango
#
Adventure
-
▶ResidualVM (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL2
-
Guitar Hero
#
Rhythm
-
▶Frets on Fire (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
Python
GPL2
(look for songs on the wiki
)
-
▶Frets on Fire X (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
Python
GPL2
-
▶Performous (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
-
Gunpoint
#
Platform
Puzzle
Sci-Fi
-
▶Clonepoint (repo)
Clone
Playable
Sporadic
C++
SDL2
Open
GPL3
-
Hack
#
Roguelike
-
▶SLASH'EM (repo)
Clone
Halted
C
NGPL
-
Hardwar
#
Action
Simulation
Flight Simulator
Sci-Fi
Cyberpunk
-
▶Hardwar (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C
C++
GPL3
-
Haunted House
#
Action
Adventure
Survival
Horror
-
▶HauntedHouse (repo)
Remake
Complete
ActionScript
As-is
-
Head over Heels
#
Platform
-
▶Head over Heels 2 (repo)
Remake
C++
Allegro
GPL2
-
▶HeadOverHeels (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C++
GPL3
-
Heart of Darkness
#
Platform
Adventure
-
▶HODe (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
As-is
-
Heavy Smash
#
Sports
Handball
Sci-Fi
-
▶open-heavy-smash (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
As-is
-
Heretic
#
FPS
-
▶Chocolate Doom (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
-
▶Doom Legacy (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
-
▶DOOM-iOS (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
iOS
-
▶Doomsday (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
-
▶GZDoom (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL3
-
▶Mocha Doom (repo)
Remake
Active
Java
GPL3
-
▶Odamex (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C
GPL2
-
▶PrBoom+ (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
-
▶ZDoom (repo)
Remake
Active
C
BSD
-
Heroes of Might and Magic II
#
TBS
-
▶fheroes2 (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL2
-
Heroes of Might and Magic III
#
TBS
-
▶Ancient Beast (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
JavaScript
HTML5
Phaser
AGPL3
-
▶VCMI (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
SDL
Commercial
GPL2
time-based releases
-
Herzog Zwei
#
RTS
-
▶Herzog 3D (repo)
Clone
Halted
GPL2
-
Hexen
#
FPS
-
▶Chocolate Doom (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
-
▶Doom Legacy (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
-
▶DOOM-iOS (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
iOS
-
▶Doomsday (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
-
▶GZDoom (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL3
-
▶Mocha Doom (repo)
Remake
Active
Java
GPL3
-
▶Odamex (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C
GPL2
-
▶PrBoom+ (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
-
▶ZDoom (repo)
Remake
Active
C
BSD
-
Hexen II
#
FPS
-
▶Hammer of Thyrion (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
-
Highway Encounter
#
RTS
-
▶Vorton (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
GPL3
-
History Line: 1914-1918
#
Strategy
Turn-Based Tactics
World War I
-
▶Historyline (repo)
Remake
Halted
C#
Unity
As-is
-
The Hobbit
#
Adventure
-
▶hobbitgfx (repo)
Remake
Halted
JavaScript
As-is
-
Hogs of War
#
TBS
-
▶OpenHoW (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Active
C
C++
SDL2
Commercial
GPL3
-
Homeworld
#
RTS
-
▶Homeworld SDL
Remake
Playable
Halted
SDL
Custom
-
HoverRace
#
Racing
-
▶HoverRace (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
Custom
-
Hovertank 3D
#
FPS
-
▶Hovertank3D (repo)
Remake
Complete
C
Assembly
GPL2
-
Icewind Dale
#
RPG
-
▶GemRB (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
-
Icewind Dale II
#
RPG
-
▶GemRB (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
-
Icewind Dale: Heart of Winter
#
RPG
-
▶GemRB (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
-
Imperialism
#
TBS
-
▶imperialism-remake (repo)
Remake
Active
Python
GPL3
-
Imperium Galactica
#
RTS
-
▶Open Imperium Galactica (repo)
Remake
Playable
Sporadic
Java
LGPL3
-
The Incredible Machine
#
Puzzle
Simulation
-
▶The Butterfly Effect (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
Qt
Box2D
GPL2
-
The Incredible Machine 2
#
Puzzle
Simulation
-
▶The Butterfly Effect (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
Qt
Box2D
GPL2
-
The Incredible Machine 3
#
Puzzle
Simulation
-
▶The Butterfly Effect (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
Qt
Box2D
GPL2
-
The Incredible Machine: Even More Contraptions
#
Puzzle
Simulation
-
▶The Butterfly Effect (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
Qt
Box2D
GPL2
-
Incredible Toons
#
Puzzle
Simulation
-
▶The Butterfly Effect (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
Qt
Box2D
GPL2
-
Indiana Jones and his Desktop Adventures
#
RPG
-
▶DesktopAdventures (repo)
Remake
Semi-Playable
Active
C
Commercial
LGPL2
-
Infinity Loop
#
Puzzle
-
▶IO Reboot (repo)
Clone
Playable
Complete
C#
Unity
Open
MIT
-
Interstate '76
#
Action
Racing
Post-Apocalyptic
-
▶Interstate Outlaws (repo)
Remake
Halted
Python
As-is
-
Iron Seed
#
RTS
-
▶Iron Seed (repo)
Remake
Halted
Pascal
GPL3
-
Jack in the Dark
#
Action
Adventure
Horror
Alternate Historical
-
▶Free in the Dark (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
GPL2
-
Jade Empire
#
RPG
Martial Arts
-
▶xoreos (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Active
C++
OpenGL
SDL2
Commercial
GPL3
-
Jagged Alliance 2
#
RPG
Strategy
Turn-Based Tactics
Sci-Fi
Modern Military
-
▶Jagged Alliance 2 - Stracciatella (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
C
PD
-
Jazz Jackrabbit
#
Platform
-
▶OpenJazz (repo)
Remake
Playable
Sporadic
C++
SDL
Commercial
GPL2
-
Jazz Jackrabbit 2
#
Platform
-
▶Jazz 2 Resurrection (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C#
Mono
Multiplayer
Commercial
GPL3
For the moment only use OpenGL ES 3
-
▶Project Carrot (repo)
Remake
Semi-Playable
Sporadic
C++
QT5
MIT
Needs original game data
-
Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
#
FPS
TPS
-
▶JediOutcastLinux
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
-
Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
#
FPS
TPS
-
▶JediAcademyLinux
Remake
Playable
Halted
C++
As-is
-
▶OpenJK
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
-
Jet-Story
#
Platform
-
▶Jet-Story (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
MIT
-
Jetpac
#
Arcade
-
▶Jetpac remake (repo)
Remake
Complete
C#
XNA
As-is
-
Jewel Thief
#
Arcade
-
▶jewelthief (repo)
Remake
Active
Java
CC-BY
-
JezzBall
#
Arcade
-
▶Ice Breaker (repo)
Remake
GPL2
-
Joust
#
Arcade
-
▶Ostrich Riders (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C++
GPL3
-
Jump 'n Bump
#
Platform
-
▶Jump'n'Bump
Remake
Halted
C
GPL2
-
Jumpgate: The Reconstruction Initiative
#
MMORPG
-
▶Open Jumpgate
Remake
Active
C++
GPL2
-
Jumping Jack
#
Arcade
-
▶Jumping Jack 2: Worryingly Familiar (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
Custom
-
▶Jumping Jack: Further Adventures (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
Custom
-
Jumpman
#
Platform
-
▶Jumpman (repo)
Remake
Halted
Assembly
PD
-
Kaboom!
#
Arcade
-
▶DonkeyInTrouble (repo)
Remake
Halted
Lua
LÖVE
As-is
-
Ken's Labyrinth
#
FPS
-
▶LAB3D/SDL (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
As-is
-
Kick Off
#
Sports
-
Kick Off 2
-
▶Open Kick-Off (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
Java
libGDX
Open
As-is
-
Kid Chameleon
#
Platform
-
▶KidChameleonRemake (repo)
Remake
Halted
C#
As-is
-
Knights
#
Arcade
-
▶Knights (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL3
-
Knights and Merchants
#
RTS
-
▶KaM Remake (repo)
Remake
Active
Delphi
AGPL3
-
Krush, Kill 'n' Destroy
#
RTS
Post-Apocalyptic
-
Krush, Kill 'n' Destroy Xtreme
-
Krush, Kill 'n' Destroy 2: Krossfire
-
▶KKnD (repo)
Remake
Semi-Playable
Sporadic
C#
Free
GPL3
KKnD is built on top of OpenRA engine
-
Kula World
#
Platform
Puzzle
-
Roll Away
-
Kula Quest
-
▶Cubosphere (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL3
-
Ladder
#
Arcade
-
▶Ladder (repo)
Remake
Java
GPL2
(source inside JAR file)
-
▶ladder (repo)
Remake
Active
Go
MIT
-
Larn
#
Roguelike
-
▶NLarn (repo)
Remake
Active
C
Lua
GPL2
-
The Last Ninja
#
Action
Adventure
-
▶LastNinja (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C++
GPL3
-
Legend of Zelda
#
Action
Adventure
-
▶Fanwor (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C
SDL
GPL2
-
▶The Legend Of Zelda - Navi's Quest
Clone
Complete
C++
SDL
As-is
-
▶The Legend Of Zelda - Oni Link Begins
Clone
Complete
C++
As-is
-
▶The Legend Of Zelda - Picross
Clone
Complete
C++
As-is
-
▶The Legend Of Zelda - Return Of The Hylan
Clone
Complete
C++
As-is
-
▶The Legend Of Zelda - Time To Triumph
Clone
Complete
C++
As-is
-
▶Open Zelda (repo)
Clone
Playable
Halted
C++
CC-BY-NC-SA
Zlib
-
Legend of Zelda - A Link to the Past
#
Action
Adventure
-
▶lttp-phaser (repo)
Remake
Active
JavaScript
WebGL
Phaser
MIT
-
▶Solarus (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
Lua
GPL3
CC-BY-SA
-
Legion
#
Adventure
-
▶legion (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
Irrlict
Custom
-
▶LegionGame (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Sporadic
C#
Open
GPL3
-
Lego Rock Raiders
#
RTS
-
▶rock-raiders-remake (repo)
Remake
Active
JavaScript
MIT
-
Lemmings
#
Puzzle
-
▶Lemmings.ts (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
TypeScript
MIT
-
▶Lemmini (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
Java
Apache
-
▶Lemmix (repo)
Clone
Playable
Halted
Delphi
Custom
-
▶Lix (repo)
Clone
Playable
Halted
C++
Allegro
CC0
-
▶LixD (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
D
Allegro
Multiplayer
Open
CC0
Updated port of Lix to D and Allegro 5
-
▶Pingus (repo)
Clone
Playable
Sporadic
C++
SDL2, boost (partial)
Open
GPL3
-
▶Rabbit Escape (repo)
Clone
Active
Java
GPL2
Android, Linux, Windows, Mac
-
Liero
#
Platform
Shmup
-
▶Gusanos (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
GPL2
-
▶OpenLiero
(repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C++
SDL
Multiplayer
Free
Custom
Perfect clone of 1.33; a.k.a. Liero 1.36. License information at http://www.liero.be/licenses/135/license.txt
-
▶OpenLieroX (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL2
-
Lionheart
#
Platform
Action
-
▶Lionheart Remake (repo)
Remake
Active
Java
GPL2
-
Little Big Adventure
#
Adventure
-
▶twin-e (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
Commercial
GPL2
-
Little Fighter 2
#
Fighting
-
LF2
-
▶F.LF (repo)
Clone
Playable
Complete
JavaScript
Swappable
CC-BY-NC-SA
-
Locomotion (Amiga 1992)
#
Arcade
Puzzle
-
▶Pendomotion (repo)
Remake
Active
Python
pygame
As-is
-
Lode Runner
#
Arcade
-
▶KGoldrunner (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
SDL2
GPL2
-
▶Lode Runner - Total Recall (repo)
Remake
Active
HTML5
As-is
-
▶XScavenger (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
GPL2
-
Log!cal
#
Puzzle
-
▶Orbium (repo)
Remake
Playable
Sporadic
JavaScript
HTML5
GPL2
-
▶Pathological (repo)
Remake
Halted
Python
GPL2
-
Lose Your Marbles
#
Puzzle
-
▶Lose Your Marbles (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
JavaScript
MIT
-
The Lost Vikings
#
Platform
-
▶freeVikings (repo)
Clone
Sporadic
Ruby
GPL2
-
Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge
#
Racing
-
▶RacerJS (repo)
Clone
Halted
JavaScript
MIT
-
▶Lugaru (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL2
-
Lumines
#
Puzzle
-
▶luminesk5 (repo)
Remake
Halted
Objective-C
GPL3
-
M.A.X.
#
RTS
TBS
-
▶Mechanized Assault and eXploration Reloaded (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C++
GPL2
CC-BY-SA
-
M.U.L.E.
#
TBS
-
▶mewl (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C++
GPL2
-
Mad TV
#
Strategy
Simulation
Management
-
▶TVTower (repo)
Remake
Active
Blitz BASIC
C
Custom
-
Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven
#
Action
Adventure
Crime
-
▶OpenMF (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Active
C++
Commercial
GPL3
-
Magic Carpet
#
FPS
Fantasy
-
▶magiccarpet (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
As-is
-
Magic Carpet 2
#
FPS
Fantasy
-
▶remc2 (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Very Active
C++
SDL2
Commercial
GPL3
Reverse engineering of game Magic Carpet 2 from assembler to c/c++ language
-
Magic: The Gathering Online
#
Strategy
TBS
Card Game
Fantasy
-
▶Forge (repo)
Clone
Playable
Very Active
Java
As-is
-
▶Magarena (repo)
Clone
Playable
Very Active
Java
GPL3
-
▶XMage (repo)
Clone
Playable
Very Active
Java
MIT
-
Magical Drop
#
Puzzle
-
マジカルドロップ
-
MagiDro
-
マジドロ
-
▶Krystal Drop (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
-
Manic Miner
#
Platform
-
▶Manic Miner (repo)
Remake
Blitz BASIC
Custom
-
Marathon
#
FPS
Sci-Fi
-
▶Aleph One (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
Lua
GPL3
-
Marathon 2
#
FPS
Sci-Fi
-
▶Aleph One (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
Lua
GPL3
-
Marathon Infinity
#
FPS
Sci-Fi
-
▶Aleph One (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
Lua
GPL3
-
Marble Madness
#
Arcade
-
▶Marble Madness 3d (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
As-is
-
▶Trackballs (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C++
SDL2
GPL2
-
Mario Kart
#
Racing
-
▶SuperTuxKart (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
GPL3
-
Mario Party
#
Party
Board Game
-
▶SuperTuxParty (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
GDScript
Godot
Multiplayer
Open
GPL3
-
Mario World
#
Platform
-
▶Mari0 (repo)
Remake
Lua
LÖVE
CC-BY-NC-SA
-
▶The Secret Chronicles of Dr. M. (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL3
-
▶Secret Maryo Chronicles (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL3
SMC is no longer under active development. However, there is now a new game based on SMC: https://github.com/secretchronicles/TSC
-
Master of Magic
#
TBS
4X
Fantasy
-
▶OpenMoM (repo)
Clone
Semi-Playable
Active
C++
SDL2
Commercial
GPL3
-
Master of Monsters
#
TBS
Fantasy
-
▶The Battle for Wesnoth (repo)
Clone
Active
C++
C
Java
Python
Lua
GPL2
-
Master of Orion
#
TBS
4X
Sci-Fi
-
▶1oom (repo)
Remake
Playable
Complete
C
SDL
SDL2
Allegro4
Commercial
GPL2
-
▶FreeOrion (repo)
Clone
Sporadic
C++
Python
Open
GPL2
CC-BY-SA
-
Master of Orion 2
#
TBS
4X
Sci-Fi
-
▶FreeOrion (repo)
Clone
Sporadic
C++
Python
Open
GPL2
CC-BY-SA
-
▶OpenMOO2 (repo)
Remake
Halted
Python
GPL2
-
Maxit
#
Strategy
TBS
-
▶KittenMaxit (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
LibGDX
MIT
-
▶Maxit (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C++
BSD
-
MechCommander 2
#
RTS
-
▶MechCommander 2 Omnitech (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
MS-PL
-
MechWarrior
#
Simulation
FPS
Vehicular Combat
Sci-Fi
Management
-
▶LinWarrior (repo)
Clone
Playable
Halted
C++
Free
Apache
-
Medal of Honor: Allied Assault
#
FPS
-
▶OpenMoHAA (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Sporadic
C
SDL
GPL2
based on ioquake3
-
Mega Lo Mania
#
RTS
-
▶Gigalomania (repo)
Remake
Playable
Sporadic
C++
GPL2
-
MegaMan
#
Platform
-
▶Executive Man (repo)
Remake
Active
JavaScript
Custom
-
▶Rockbot (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
SDL
GPL2
-
Meridian 59
#
RPG
-
▶Meridian 59 German Server 112 (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
-
▶Meridian 59 Server 105 (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
-
▶Open Meridian (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
-
Metroid Prime
#
FPS
Adventure
-
▶urde (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
Python
MIT
engine only
-
Mice Men
#
Puzzle
-
▶Mice Men Remix (repo)
Remake
Playable
Complete
Java
libgdx
GPL3
-
Micro Machines
#
Racing
-
▶Dust Racing 2D (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
Qt
OpenGL
Multiplayer
Open
GPL3
-
▶Microracers (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
-
Microsoft Flight Simulator
#
Simulation
-
▶FlightGear (repo)
Clone
Active
C++
GPL2
-
Microsoft Train Simulator
#
Simulation
-
▶OpenRails (repo)
Clone
Active
C#
GPL3
-
Midnight Club II
#
Racing
-
Midnight Club 2
-
▶OpenMC2 (repo)
Remake
Playable
Sporadic
C++
Multiplayer
Commercial
GPL3
-
Millipede
#
Arcade
-
▶Monsters and Mushrooms (repo)
Remake
Halted
Python
GPL2
-
Minecraft
#
Action
FPS
Survival
Sandbox
Fantasy
-
▶Craft (repo)
Clone
Playable
Halted
C
Python
OpenGL
Multiplayer
Open
MIT
-
▶Digbuild (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
-
▶Gnomescroll
Remake
Playable
Halted
C++
GPL3
-
▶Hematite (repo)
Remake
Active
Rust
MIT
-
▶Manic Digger (repo)
Remake
Halted
C#
PD
-
▶MineCraft-One-Week-Challenge (repo)
Clone
Semi-Playable
Active
C++
SFML
Open
MIT
-
▶Minetest (repo)
Remake
Active
C
C++
Open
GPL2
CC-BY-SA
-
▶pycraft (repo)
Remake
Active
Python
GPL2
-
▶Terasology (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
Java
Apache
-
▶TrueCraft (repo)
Remake
Halted
C#
MIT
-
▶Voxelands (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL3
-
Minesweeper
#
Puzzle
-
▶Minesweeper (repo)
Remake
Halted
F#
As-is
iOS
-
▶Minesweeper (repo)
Remake
Playable
Sporadic
JavaScript
React
Redux
Free
As-is
-
▶Minesweeper.Zone (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
JavaScript
Open
MIT
Open source JavaScript Minesweeper clone with high scores
-
Missile Command
#
Arcade
-
▶ICBM3D (repo)
Clone
Halted
C
GPL2
-
▶Missile Command (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
Lua
As-is
-
Monty Mole
#
Platform
-
▶Monty Mole PC remake (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
As-is
-
Moonbase Commander
#
TBS
-
▶Scorched Moon (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
Python
GPL3
-
Mortal Kombat
#
Fighting
Fantasy
-
▶mk.js (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
JavaScript
MIT
-
▶OpenMortal (repo)
Clone
Halted
C++
GPL2
-
Movie Business
#
Strategy
TBS
Management
-
▶movbizz (repo)
Remake
Active
PHP
JavaScript
MIT
-
Myst III: Exile
#
Adventure
-
▶ResidualVM (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
GPL2
-
Natural Selection
#
FPS
-
▶Tremulous (repo)
Clone
Halted
C
GPL2
CC-BY-SA
-
▶Unvanquished (repo)
Clone
Active
C
GPL2
CC-BY-SA
-
Nebulus
#
Arcade
-
▶Toppler (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
-
The Need for Speed
#
Racing
-
▶OpenNFS1 (repo)
Remake
Halted
C#
As-is
-
Need For Speed II SE
#
Racing
-
▶NFSIISE (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
SDL2
Commercial
MIT
-
Need For Speed III: Hot Pursuit
#
Racing
-
▶OpenNFS (repo)
Remake
Semi-Playable
Active
C++
OpenGL
Bullet3
Commercial
MIT
The OpenNFS project wants to create one engine to play the NFS series (NFS1 - NFS6). The NFS3 implementation is almost done, the others semi-playable or not implemented yet.
-
NetHack
#
Roguelike
-
▶SLASH'EM (repo)
Clone
Halted
C
NGPL
-
Neverwinter Nights
#
RPG
Fantasy
-
▶xoreos (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Active
C++
OpenGL
SDL2
Commercial
GPL3
-
Neverwinter Nights 2
#
RPG
Fantasy
-
▶xoreos (repo)
Remake
Unplayable
Active
C++
OpenGL
SDL2
Commercial
GPL3
-
Nexuiz
#
FPS
-
▶Xonotic (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C
GPL2
-
Night Stalker
#
Arcade
-
▶Afternoon Stalker (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C++
GPL2
-
Nodes of Yesod
#
Platform
-
▶Nodes of Yesnod remake (repo)
Remake
Halted
C#
XNA
As-is
-
Notrium
#
Action
Survival
Sci-Fi
-
▶OpenNotrium (repo)
Remake
Playable
Sporadic
C++
SDL2
Custom
GPL3
-
Nuclear Reaction
#
Puzzle
-
▶c64-nuclearreaction (repo)
Remake
C
Assembly
GPL3
-
▶chainreaction (repo)
Remake
Java
GPL3
-
Octopus
#
Arcade
-
▶Octopus (repo)
Remake
Active
Swift
As-is
Apple TV 4 required
-
Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
#
Platform
Adventure
-
▶alive (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
MIT
-
Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
#
Platform
Adventure
-
▶alive (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
MIT
-
Old School RuneScape
#
MMORPG
Fantasy
Medieval
-
▶VirtueOS (repo)
Remake
Semi-Playable
Sporadic
Java
Netty.io
Multiplayer
As-is
-
Omega Race
#
Arcade
-
▶Omega Race Remake (repo)
Clone
Sporadic
C#
As-is
-
▶Torrega Race (repo)
Clone
Playable
Halted
Lua
LÖVE
GPL3
-
One Must Fall: 2097
#
Fighting
Sci-Fi
-
▶OpenOMF (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C
Free
MIT
single player, 2 player and network play work, content from omf2097.com
-
▶Ruby OMF 2097 Remake (repo)
Remake
Halted
Ruby
BSD4
-
Outcast
#
Adventure
Action
-
▶OpenOutcast (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
-
Outlaws
#
FPS
-
▶XL Engine (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C++
As-is
-
Outpost
#
RTS
Sci-Fi
-
▶Outpost HD (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
Commercial
BSD
-
Outrun
#
Arcade
Racing
-
アウト ラン
-
Auto Ran
-
▶Cannonball (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
Commercial
MAME
-
▶OutRun CPC (repo)
Remake
Halted
QuickBASIC
QB64
As-is
-
Overflow
#
Puzzle
-
▶JOverflow (repo)
Remake
Halted
Java
As-is
-
Oxyd
#
Puzzle
-
▶Enigma (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C++
SDL
GPL2
-
Pac-Man
#
Arcade
-
▶div-pacman2600 (repo)
Remake
Active
DIV Games Studio
MIT
-
▶Google Pacman (repo)
Remake
Complete
JavaScript
Flash
As-is
-
▶jspacman-canvas (repo)
Remake
Halted
JavaScript
HTML canvas
As-is
-
▶pacman (repo)
Remake
Halted
JavaScript
WTFPL
-
▶pacman (repo)
Remake
Halted
HTML5
As-is
-
▶pacman (repo)
Remake
Active
JavaScript
HTML5
ISC
-
▶pacman-canvas (repo)
Remake
Active
HTML5
CC-BY-SA
-
▶SwtPacMan (repo)
Clone
Playable
Halted
Java
SWT
Open
As-is
-
Panzer General
#
TBS
-
▶LGeneral (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
GPL2
-
▶Open Panzer (repo)
Remake
Active
HTML5
GPL2
-
▶OpenGeneral
Remake
Sporadic
C++
BSD
-
Paradroid
#
Shmup
Puzzle
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
-
▶FreedroidClassic (repo)
Remake
Complete
C
GPL2
-
▶FreedroidRPG (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
Python
C
Lua
GPL2
-
▶Nighthawk (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C++
GPL2
-
Paratrooper
#
Arcade
-
▶Paratrooper (repo)
Remake
Halted
Python
As-is
-
Phantasy Star
#
RPG
-
▶JLud2D (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
Java
As-is
2D old-school Engine for Games
-
▶Phantasy (repo)
Remake
Halted
Java
As-is
DEPRECATED Use JLud2D instead
-
Pipe Mania
#
Puzzle
-
▶Pipemania (repo)
Remake
Halted
Lua
Love3D
As-is
-
Pitfall!
#
Arcade
Platform
-
▶div-pitfall (repo)
Remake
Active
DIV Games Studio
MIT
-
Pizza Tycoon
#
Simulation
-
▶Pizza Business (repo)
Clone
Halted
C++
GPL2
-
Planescape: Torment
#
RPG
-
▶GemRB (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL2
-
Pokémon
#
RPG
-
▶OpMon (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
SFML
GPL3
-
▶Tuxemon (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
Python
Pygame
GPL3
-
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon
#
RPG
-
▶PKMN-FX (repo)
Remake
Active
Java
GPL3
-
Pole Position
#
Sports
Racing
Motorsports
-
▶grid-leader (repo)
Remake
Halted
Python
Panda3D
As-is
-
Populous: The Beginning
#
RTS
-
▶OpenPop (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL3
-
Portal
#
FPS
Puzzle
-
▶glPortal (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C++
Zlib
-
▶Open Portal Engine (repo)
Clone
Playable
Sporadic
C++
OpenGL
Free
As-is
-
Prince of Persia
#
Platform
-
▶FreePrince (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
GPL2
-
▶Mininim (repo)
Remake
Playable
Sporadic
C
Allegro
Open
GPL3
-
▶SDLPoP (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C
GPL3
-
Progress Quest
#
MMORPG
Comedy
-
▶pq2 (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
ncurses
GPL3
-
Punch-Out!!
#
Fighting
Sports
Boxing
Comedy
-
▶THREEPunchOut (repo)
Clone
Halted
JavaScript
three.js
As-is
-
Pushover
#
Platform
Puzzle
-
▶Pushover (repo)
Remake
Playable
Sporadic
C++
GPL3
-
Puzzle Bobble
#
Puzzle
Arcade
-
▶Frozen Bubble (repo)
Clone
Halted
Perl
GPL2
-
Puzznic / Brix
#
Puzzle
Arcade
-
▶Wizznic! (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C
SDL
GPL3
Multiple
-
Q*bert
#
Arcade
-
▶ReQbert (repo)
Remake
Halted
HTML5
GPL3
-
Quake
#
FPS
-
▶DarkPlaces (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
-
▶ezQuake (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
-
▶ProQuake 4 (repo)
Remake
C
GPL2
-
▶QuakeSpasm (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
-
▶TyrQuake (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
-
▶vkQuake (repo)
Remake
Active
C
Vulkan
GPL2
-
Quake 2
#
FPS
-
▶Jake2 (repo)
Remake
Active
Java
GPL2
-
▶Yamagi Quake II (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
-
Quake 3
#
FPS
-
▶FQuake3 (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
F#
GPL2
-
▶ioquake3 (repo)
Remake
Active
C
GPL2
-
▶OpenArena (repo)
Remake
Sporadic
C
GPL2
-
▶QuakeJS (repo)
Remake
Halted
JavaScript
MIT
-
R-Type
#
Shmup
-
▶rtype (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
As-is
-
Railroad Tycoon
#
Simulation
Strategy
Management
-
▶FreeRails (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
Java
GPL2
-
▶FreeRails 2 (repo)
Remake
Halted
Java
GPL2
-
Rampart
#
Shmup
Puzzle
-
▶Castle-Combat (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
Python
GPL2
-
▶Escalade (repo)
Remake
Halted
Scala
As-is
-
▶Rampart-Android (repo)
Remake
Halted
Java
As-is
Android
-
Raptor: Call of the Shadows
#
Shmup
-
▶raptor (repo)
Remake
Halted
JavaScript
As-is
Raptor: Call of the Shadow in Javascript in 96k
-
Redneck Rampage
#
FPS
-
▶erampage (EDuke32 fork) (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
GPL2
-
Rescue!
#
Action
Adventure
-
▶Rescue! Max (repo)
Remake
Halted
Java
GPL2
-
Return of the Incredible Machine: Contraptions
#
Puzzle
Simulation
-
▶The Butterfly Effect (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
Qt
Box2D
GPL2
-
Rick Dangerous
#
Platform
-
▶RickyD
Remake
Playable
Halted
C++
GPL2
-
▶xrick
Remake
Playable
Halted
C
GPL2
-
Rise of the Triad
#
FPS
-
▶Rise of the Triad for Linux (repo)
Remake
Halted
C
GPL2
-
River Raid
#
Shmup
-
▶Ruby Raid (repo)
Remake
Halted
Ruby
As-is
-
Robotfindskitten
#
Adventure
Roguelike
Sci-Fi
Meditative
Comedy
-
▶rfk-inform (repo)
Remake
Halted
Perl
As-is
-
Robotron: 2084
#
Arcade
-
▶robotron
Remake
Halted
JavaScript
As-is
-
Rodent's Revenge
#
Puzzle
-
▶A Mouse's Vengeance (repo)
Remake
Playable
Halted
Java
Free
As-is
-
▶Open Rodent's Revenge (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL3
-
Rogue
#
Roguelike
-
▶SLASH'EM (repo)
Clone
Halted
C
NGPL
-
RollerCoaster Tycoon
#
Simulation
Strategy
Management
-
▶FreeRCT (repo)
Remake
Halted
C++
GPL2
-
▶OpenRCT2 (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL3
-
RollerCoaster Tycoon 2
#
Simulation
Strategy
Management
-
▶OpenRCT2 (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
C++
GPL3
-
RPG Maker
#
RPG
-
▶EasyRPG Player (repo)
Clone
Playable
Active
C++
GPL3
2000/2003 interpreter
-
▶mkxp (repo)
Clone
Playable
Sporadic
C++
GPL2
RGSS (XP, VX, VX Ace) implementation
-
Runescape Classic
#
MMORPG
Adventure
-
▶Open RSC (repo)
Remake
Playable
Active
Java
Multiplayer
GPL3
Recreation of the discontinued classic variation of the game.
-
Ryzom
#
MMORPG
-
▶Ryzom Core (repo)
Remake
Active
C++
AGPL3
-
Scorched Earth
#
Turn-Based Tactics
-
▶Atomic Tanks (repo)
Remake
Playable