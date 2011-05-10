Dark Theme

Open Source Game Clones

This site tries to gather open-source remakes of great old games in one place. If you think that something is missing from the list - please go to our GitHub repository and create an issue or even a pull request!

Since all these projects are open-source you can help them and make this world a better place. Or at least you can play something to appreciate the effort people put in them.

Similar resources: check out Free Gamer, a blog dedicated to open source game news, and Unix ASCII games, a list of opensource text-based games.

List of games

A Remake is a game where the executable and sometimes the assets as well are remade open source. Some of these games aren't exact remakes but evolution of original ones, which were eventually open sourced.
A Clone is a game which is very similar to or heavily inspired by a game or series.
A Similar game is one which has similar gameplay but is not a clone.
A Tool is not a game, but something that assists in playing or modding the game, such as a high resolution patch, or resource extractor.
SCUMM # Adventure Compilation
ScummVM (repo) Remake Playable Very Active C++ GPL2
List of supported games is here
3D Deathchase # Racing Vehicular Combat
Deathchase 3D (repo) Remake C GPL2
A-Train # Simulation
FreeTrain (repo) Clone Playable Halted C# Commercial LGPL2
Abuse # Action Platform Horror Sci-Fi
Abuse (repo) Remake Playable Halted C++ Lisp Swappable PD WTFPL GPL2 Custom
Ace Combat: Assault Horizon # Action Simulation Flight Simulator Modern Military
open-horizon (repo) Remake Active C++ nya-engine MIT
Ace of Spades # FPS World War II
Iceball (repo) Remake Active C Lua Open GPL3 CC-BY-SA
OpenSpades (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL3
Achtung, die Kurve! # Arcade
Curve Fever
Zatacka
achtungkurve.com (repo) Clone Playable Active JavaScript Multiplayer GPL3
Achtung, die Kurve! (repo) Clone Playable Complete JavaScript Multiplayer Open AGPL3
The original ZATACKA.EXE in the browser
Netacka (repo) Remake Halted C MIT
Zatacka X (repo) Remake Playable Sporadic C SDL GPL3
Has powerups and AI.
Advance Wars # TBS
Tanks of Freedom (repo) Clone Active Godot Multiplayer Open MIT
The Adventures of Robbo # Puzzle
Robbo (repo) Remake Playable Halted JavaScript As-is
Age of Empires # RTS
0 A.D. (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ Multiplayer Open GPL2
Chariot (repo) Remake Unplayable Active Rust SDL2 Commercial MIT
openage (repo) Remake Semi-Playable Active C++ Python SDL OpenGL Commercial GPL3
We create a modern RTS engine for AoE-style gameplay. Including modding API, curve-based gamestate, a new renderer and support for all operating systems.
Age of Empires II # RTS Medieval
freeaoe (repo) Remake Semi-Playable Active C++ SFML Commercial GPL3
Only thing missing to be playable is opponents (AI and/or multiplayer). The engine supports data from all Genie games (Age of Empires 1, Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds, etc.), but the focus is on Age of Empires 2: The Conquerors.
openage (repo) Remake Semi-Playable Active C++ Python SDL OpenGL Commercial GPL3
We create a modern RTS engine for AoE-style gameplay. Including modding API, curve-based gamestate, a new renderer and support for all operating systems.
Akalabeth: World of Doom # RPG Fantasy
Aklabeth (repo) Remake C GPL2
Alex Kidd in Miracle World # Platform
JLud2D (repo) Remake Sporadic Java As-is
2D old-school Engine for Games
Alien 8 # Action
Alien 8 (repo) Remake Playable Halted C Custom
Allegiance # Action Simulation RTS Sci-Fi
Free Allegiance (repo) Remake Sporadic C As-is
Shared source
Alone in the Dark # Action Adventure Horror Alternate Historical
Free in the Dark (repo) Remake Halted C GPL2
Alone in the Dark 2 # Action Adventure Horror Alternate Historical
Free in the Dark (repo) Remake Halted C GPL2
Alone in the Dark 3 # Action Adventure Horror Alternate Historical
Free in the Dark (repo) Remake Halted C GPL2
Anacreon: Reconstruction 4021 # TBS Sci-Fi Management
Ard-Reil (repo) Remake Halted C C++ Java Pascal GPL2
Anno series # RTS
Unknown Horizons (repo) Clone Active Python GPL2 Multiple
Another World # Adventure Platform Sci-Fi
Out of This World
Outer World (アウターワールド Autā Wārudo)
New RAW (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
rawgl (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ As-is
Another World 2: Heart of the Alien # Adventure Platform
Heart of the Alien (repo) Remake Halted C GPL2
AquaStax # Puzzle Platform
aquastax (repo) Remake Active JavaScript MIT
Archon: The Light and the Dark # TBS
XArchon (repo) Remake Halted C C++ GPL3
Ares # Arcade RTS
Antares (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL3
Arkanoid # Arcade
Ball And Wall (repo) Clone Active JavaScript MIT
PyBreak360 (repo) Clone Active Python GPL3
ARMA 2 # FPS Modern Military
Uebergame (repo) Clone Playable Active TorqueScript HLSL GLSL C Torque 3D Open MIT CC0
ARMA 3 # FPS Modern Military
Uebergame (repo) Clone Playable Active TorqueScript HLSL GLSL C Torque 3D Open MIT CC0
ARMA: Armed Assault # FPS Modern Military
Uebergame (repo) Clone Playable Active TorqueScript HLSL GLSL C Torque 3D Open MIT CC0
Armor Alley # Arcade Real-Time Tactics Modern Military
Armor Alley (repo) Remake Active JavaScript CC-BY-NC
Artemis: Spaceship Bridge Simulator # Simulation Sci-Fi
EmptyEpsilon (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ Multiplayer GPL2
Space Nerds In Space (repo) Similar Active C GPL2
Artillery Duel # Artillery
Artillery Duel Reloaded (repo) Remake Halted Python GPL3
Arx Fatalis # RPG
Arx Libertatis (repo) Remake Active C++ Commercial GPL3
Ascendancy # TBS
Starlane Empire (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
Asteroids # Arcade
Agendaroids (repo) Remake Halted C GPL2
Maelstrom (repo) Remake Playable Halted C SDL GPL2
Sine (repo) Remake Semi-Playable Sporadic C++ SFML MIT
Vectoroids (repo) Remake Halted C GPL2
AstroMenace # Shmup
AstroMenace (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL3
Astrosmash # Arcade
Cosmosmash (repo) Remake Sporadic C++ SDL GPL2
Asylum # Action
SDL Asylum (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL3
Atomic Bomberman # Action
Bombman (repo) Remake Playable Sporadic Python pygame Open CC0
Atomix # Puzzle
Atomiks (repo) Remake Playable Halted C Commercial GPL3
GNOME Atomix (repo) Remake Halted C GPL2
KAtomic (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL2
WAtomic (repo) Remake Halted Delphi Kylix GPL2
Awesomenauts # RPG RTS
BlakedAwesomenaughts (repo) Remake Active JavaScript PHP MIT
Babaliba # Arcade
Babaliba (repo) Remake Visual FoxPro As-is
Baldur's Gate # RPG
GemRB (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL2
Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn # RPG
GemRB (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL2
Baldur's Gate II: Throne of Bhaal # RPG
GemRB (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL2
Baldur's Gate: Tales of the Sword Coast # RPG
GemRB (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL2
Ballerburg # Artillery
Ballerburg SDL (repo) Remake Active C GPL3
Balloon Fight # Arcade
Balloon Fight (repo) Remake Active DIV Games Studio MIT
Barbarian: The Ultimate Warrior # Fighting Platform Fantasy
Barbarian (repo) Remake Active QuickBASIC QB64 As-is
Bard's Tale Contruction Set # RPG
Bt Builder (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL3
Battle Chess # TBS
Brutal Chess (repo) Clone Halted C++ GPL2
Open BattleChess (repo) Remake Halted C# LGPL
Battle City # Arcade
BattleCity2014 (repo) Clone Sporadic C++ OGRE EntityX As-is
Tank: Zone of Death (repo) Clone Halted C++ Lua GPL3
Battle Isle series # TBS
Advanced Strategic Command (repo) Clone Playable Sporadic C++ GPL2
Crimson Fields Clone Playable Sporadic C++ GPL2
Battle Zone # FPS Arcade
BZFlag (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ LGPL2 MPL
Battlecity # RTS
Battle City (repo) Remake Playable Halted C++ GPL3
BeamNG.drive # Simulation
Rigs of Rods (repo) Similar Playable Active C C++ AngelScript Python OGRE Multiplayer Open GPL3
BeamNG.drive was launched later by former developers of Rigs of Rods
Bermuda Syndrome # Adventure Platform
Bermuda Syndrome (repo) Remake Playable Halted C++ Commercial As-is
Betrayal at Krondor # RPG
xBaK (repo) Remake Playable Halted C++ SDL GPL3
The Binding of Isaac # Roguelike
Paper Isaac (repo) Clone Playable Halted ooc Open MIT
Witch Blast (repo) Remake Playable Halted C++ SFML Open GPL3 CC-BY-NC-SA
Blade Runner # Adventure
bladerunner (Engine within SCUMMVM) (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL2
replicant (repo) Remake Halted C++ As-is
This version is no longer being developed, please follow https://github.com/madmoose/scummvm/tree/bladerunner/engines/bladerunner for new development.
Blake Stone: Planet Strike # FPS
BStone (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL2
Blood # FPS
NBlood (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ Commercial GPL2
NBlood use EDuke32 as base
Transfusion (repo) Remake Playable Halted GPL2
XL Engine (repo) Remake Sporadic C++ As-is
Bloons Tower Defense # RTS Tower Defense
BloonsTowerDefense6 (repo) Remake Active Java As-is
Board Game # Compilation Board Game
VASSAL (repo) Clone Playable Active Java GPL2
Bolo # Shmup
orona (repo) Remake Playable Halted HTML5 GPL2
Bomberman # Arcade
Dynablaster
Bomb Mania Reloaded (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
Bombic (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
Bombic2 (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
I Have No Tomatoes (repo) Remake Halted C++ Zlib
Mr.Boom (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ SDL Multiplayer MIT
SDL Bomber (repo) Remake Playable Halted C SDL GPL2
Boulder Dash # Arcade
boulder-dash (repo) Remake Active Java MIT
Digger (repo) Remake Active TypeScript As-is
GDash (repo) Remake Active C++ MIT
Mining Haze (repo) Remake Halted C GPL2
Rocks'n'diamonds (repo) Remake Playable Active C SDL2 GPL2
Brain Blasters # Puzzle
brainblast (repo) Clone Sporadic C++ As-is
Bratwurst # Arcade
bratwurst (repo) Remake Halted Lisp GPL2
Breakout # Arcade
Breakout-VR (repo) Clone Sporadic C# ASP GLSL MIT
BRIQUOLO (repo) Clone Halted C++ GPL3
Bruce Lee # Action
Jet Lee (repo) Remake Halted C++ As-is
Bubble Bobble # Arcade
The Bub's Brothers (repo) Remake Halted Python MIT
Bug Bomber # Arcade
BitRiot (repo) Clone Playable Halted C++ SDL2 Multiplayer Open Apache
BurgerTime # Platform
バーガータイム
Hamburger
ハンバーガー
BurgerSpace (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
Buster Bros # Arcade
Pang
パン
Pomping World
ポンピング・ワールド
Pang Zero (repo) Remake Halted Perl GPL2
Buzz Aldrin's Race Into Space # Strategy Simulation TBS Management
Race Into Space (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL2
C-Dogs # Shmup Run and gun
C-Dogs SDL (repo) Remake Playable Active C SDL2 BSD2 GPL2 CC0 CC-BY CC-BY-SA
Cadaver # Action Adventure
Cadaver (repo) Remake Halted C++ Commercial GPL2
Caesar 3 # Simulation Strategy City Building Management
CaesarIA (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ JavaScript GPL3
most of original game works, except war logic
Julius (repo) Remake Playable Active C AGPL3
Call to Power II # TBS
Civilization: Call To Power 2 Source Project (repo) Remake C Custom
Candy Crush Saga # Puzzle
CookieCrunch (repo) Clone Sporadic Swift As-is
Cannon Fodder # Action RTS Shmup
Cannon Fodder (repo) Remake Halted HTML5 MIT
Open Fodder (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL3
Carmageddon # Racing
OpenC1 (repo) Remake Playable Halted C# Commercial Custom
Castle of the Winds # Roguelike
Castle of the Winds in Elm (repo) Remake Active Elm JavaScript MIT
The Castles of Dr. Creep # Arcade
DrCreep (repo) Remake Complete C++ GPL3
Cataclysm # Roguelike Survival Horror
Cataclysm: Dark Days Ahead (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ Lua ncurses CC-BY-SA
Catacomb # Action TPS Fantasy
CatacombSDL (repo) Remake Playable Halted C Commercial GPL2
Catacomb 3-D # Action FPS Fantasy
Reflection Keen (repo) Remake Playable Sporadic C Commercial GPL2
Ports of Keen Dreams, Catacomb 3-D and the Catacomb Adventure Series
Catacomb Adventure Series # Action FPS Fantasy
Reflection Keen (repo) Remake Playable Sporadic C Commercial GPL2
Ports of Keen Dreams, Catacomb 3-D and the Catacomb Adventure Series
Catacomb II # Action TPS Fantasy
CatacombSDL (repo) Remake Playable Halted C Commercial GPL2
Cave Story # Adventure Platform Sci-Fi
Doukutsu Monogatari
Cave Story Engine 2 (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ SDL2 Free As-is
CSE2 is a decompiled engine from the original game, but dropped DirectX and ported to SDL2
NXEngine (repo) Remake Playable Sporadic C++ Free GPL3
NXEngine-evo (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ Free GPL3
Chip's Challenge # Puzzle
Tile World Remake Playable Sporadic C GPL2
Tile World 2 (repo) Remake Playable Halted C GPL2
Chris Sawyer's Locomotion # Strategy Simulation Management
OpenLoco (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ Commercial MIT
The original game use the modified version of RollerCoaster Tycoon 2's engine. OpenLoco using modified version of OpenRCT2's engine.
ChuChu Rocket! # Puzzle Action
Duck Marines (repo) Remake Playable Active Lua CC-BY-SA CC-BY-NC-ND
Circus Atari # Arcade
Circus Linux! (repo) Remake Halted C GPL2
Civilization # TBS
Civ-Remake (repo) Remake Halted Ruby As-is
CivOne (repo) Remake Active C# Commercial CC0
Civilization II # TBS 4X Alternate Historical Management
C-Evo (repo) Clone Playable Delphi PD
Freeciv (repo) Clone Active C GPL2
Play Freeciv! (repo) Clone Active C Java JavaScript AGPL3
online browser game
Claw # Platform
OpenClaw (repo) Remake C++ SDL GPL3
Clonk # Action Platform RTS
OpenClonk (repo) Remake Active C++ ISC
The Clue! # Adventure
Der Clou! (repo) Clone Halted C Custom
Columns # Puzzle
div-columns (repo) Remake Active DIV Games Studio MIT
Command & Conquer # RTS Modern Military
Command & Conquer - HTML5 (repo) Remake Playable Halted HTML5 JavaScript Free As-is
OpenRA (repo) Remake Active C# Multiplayer GPL3
Command & Conquer: Generals # RTS Sci-Fi Modern Military
OpenSAGE (repo) Clone Active C# GPL3
Thyme (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL2
Command & Conquer: Red Alert # RTS Modern Military
Chronoshift (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL2
OpenRA (repo) Remake Active C# Multiplayer GPL3
Commander Keen Series # Platform
Commander Genius (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL2
Keen Dreams (repo) Remake Halted C GPL2
Omnispeak (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
Reflection Keen (repo) Remake Playable Sporadic C Commercial GPL2
Ports of Keen Dreams, Catacomb 3-D and the Catacomb Adventure Series
Commando # Shmup
CommandoJS (repo) Remake Playable Halted JavaScript CoffeeScript melonJS MIT
Company of Heroes # RTS World War II
Spring: 1944 (repo) Clone Playable Very Active Lua Spring RTS Engine GPL2 CC-BY-NC
Gameplay is a mix of Company of Heroes and Supreme Commander
Company of Heroes 2 # RTS World War II
Spring: 1944 (repo) Clone Playable Very Active Lua Spring RTS Engine GPL2 CC-BY-NC
Gameplay is a mix of Company of Heroes and Supreme Commander
Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts # RTS World War II
Spring: 1944 (repo) Clone Playable Very Active Lua Spring RTS Engine GPL2 CC-BY-NC
Gameplay is a mix of Company of Heroes and Supreme Commander
Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor # RTS World War II
Spring: 1944 (repo) Clone Playable Very Active Lua Spring RTS Engine GPL2 CC-BY-NC
Gameplay is a mix of Company of Heroes and Supreme Commander
Contra # Platform
Contra_remake (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
CookieClickerRemake (repo) Remake Active C# As-is
Cosmic Ark # Action
CosmicArk-Advanced (repo) Remake JavaScript Custom
Crazy Cars # Racing
Crazy Cars (repo) Remake QuickBASIC QB64 As-is
Crazy Machines # Puzzle Simulation
The Butterfly Effect (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ Qt Box2D GPL2
Crazy Machines 2 # Puzzle Simulation
The Butterfly Effect (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ Qt Box2D GPL2
Crazy Machines: The Wacky Contraptions Game # Puzzle Simulation
The Butterfly Effect (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ Qt Box2D GPL2
Creatures # Puzzle
Open Creatures (repo) Remake Halted C++ LGPL
forks present
Crimsonland # Shmup
Grimsonland (repo) Clone Playable Halted JavaScript Phaser Open MIT
Violetland (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ GPL3 CC-BY-SA
Crystal Caves # Platform
OpenCrystalCaves (repo) Remake C++ MIT
Crystal Quest # Arcade
CrystalQuest (repo) Remake Active JavaScript HTML5 JQuery MIT
Cube 2: Sauerbraten # FPS
Inexor (repo) Remake Semi-Playable Active C++ JavaScript HTML CSS Cube 2 Engine Zlib
In addition to improving Sauerbraten one of the stated goals of the project is to remove/replace all content with unclear or non-free licenses from the game.
open-cube (repo) Remake Semi-Playable Sporadic C++ Zlib
A modification of tesseract so basically Cube 2 with better graphics and developed on github in a modern vcs.
Curse of the Azure Bonds # RPG
coab (repo) Remake Playable Sporadic C# BSD
Cytadela # FPS
Cytadela (repo) Remake Sporadic C++ GPL3
Dance Dance Revolution # Rhythm
Performous (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ GPL2
Stepmania (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ Lua MIT CC-BY-NC
Dandy # Arcade
Fight Or Perish (repo) Remake Sporadic C GPL2
Dark Forces # FPS
XL Engine (repo) Remake Sporadic C++ As-is
Dark Reign 2 # RTS
Dark Reign 2 (repo) Remake Halted C++ As-is
DEFCON # RTS
Dupocracy (repo) Clone Halted HTML5 As-is
Defender # Arcade
Defendguin (repo) Remake Sporadic C GPL2
Deflektor # Puzzle
Deflektor X4 (repo) Remake Halted C As-is
Mirror Magic Remake Playable Halted C GPL2
Delver # RPG Action
DelverEngine (repo) Remake Complete Java Commercial GPL2
Descent # FPS
D2X-XL (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
DXX-Rebirth (repo) Remake Active C GPL3 Custom
Kathodos (repo) Remake Halted Python Panda3D As-is
Descent II # FPS
D2X-XL (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
DXX-Rebirth (repo) Remake Active C GPL3 Custom
Kathodos (repo) Remake Halted Python Panda3D As-is
DesertStrike: Return to the Gulf # Shmup
openstrike (repo) Remake Unplayable Sporadic C++ GPL3
Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive # RTS
OpenDeathValley (repo) Remake Sporadic C GPL3
Destructo # Arcade
Island of Dr. Destructo
The Island of Doctor Destructo
Return of Dr. Destructo (repo) Remake Complete C++ Allegro MIT
Deuteros # RTS
Deuteros X (repo) Remake Halted C# GPL2
Diablo # RPG Action Horror Fantasy Medieval
Devilution (repo) Remake Playable Sporadic C++ Commercial PD
Engine recreation (same bugs as original)
DevilutionX (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ Commercial PD
Improved engine recreation
DGEngine (repo) Remake Active C++ Zlib
Flare (repo) Clone Active C++ GPL3
freeablo (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ Python Commercial GPL3
Summoning Wars (repo) Clone Active C++ Lua GPL3
Diablo II # RPG Action Action RPG Fantasy Medieval
OpenD2 (repo) Remake Unplayable Sporadic C C++ Commercial GPL3
Needs original Diablo II game data
OpenDiablo2 (repo) Remake Semi-Playable Sporadic C++ SDL2 Commercial As-is
The project not have a website, just a placeholder for later.
Riiablo (repo) Remake Semi-Playable Active Java LibGDX Commercial Apache
Digger # Arcade
Digger Remastered (repo) Remake Playable Halted C GPL2
Digimon World # RPG
Digimon World Project Ark (repo) Remake Halted C# Unity As-is
Dink Smallwood # RPG
GNU FreeDink (repo) Remake Sporadic C GPL3
Dodger # Arcade
dodger-remake (repo) Remake Halted C++ As-is
Dogs of War # Shmup
openDOW (repo) Remake Sporadic C GPL3
Dominion # TBS Strategy Fantasy
OpenDominion (repo) Clone Semi-Playable Sporadic HTML PHP Laravel Multiplayer Open AGPL3
The project is a text-based PBBG (Persistant Browser-Based Game) played in the web browser on both desktop and mobile.
Doom # FPS
Chocolate Doom (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
Doom Legacy (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL2
DOOM Retro (repo) Remake Playable Active C SDL2 Commercial GPL3
DOOM-iOS (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
iOS
Doomsday (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
Freedoom (repo) Remake Sporadic Free BSD
GZDoom (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL3
Mocha Doom (repo) Remake Active Java GPL3
Odamex (repo) Remake Playable Active C GPL2
PrBoom+ (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
ZDoom (repo) Remake Active C BSD
Doom 3 # FPS
AdaDoom3 (repo) Remake Sporadic Ada As-is
dhewm3 (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL3
RBDOOM-3-BFG (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL3
works with BFG edition only
Doom 64 # FPS
Doom64EX (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
Doom II # FPS
Chocolate Doom (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
Doom Legacy (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL2
DOOM Retro (repo) Remake Playable Active C SDL2 Commercial GPL3
DOOM-iOS (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
iOS
Doomsday (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
Freedoom (repo) Remake Sporadic Free BSD
GZDoom (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL3
Mocha Doom (repo) Remake Active Java GPL3
Odamex (repo) Remake Playable Active C GPL2
PrBoom+ (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
ZDoom (repo) Remake Active C BSD
Dragon Age II # RPG Fantasy
xoreos (repo) Remake Unplayable Active C++ OpenGL SDL2 Commercial GPL3
Dragon Age: Origins # RPG Fantasy
xoreos (repo) Remake Unplayable Active C++ OpenGL SDL2 Commercial GPL3
Drakan: Order of the Flame # Action Adventure Fantasy Medieval
OpenDrakan (repo) Remake Unplayable Active C++ Commercial GPL3
Needs original game data
Drugwars # Strategy TBS Crime
Dope Wars (repo) Remake Sporadic C GPL2
RxWars (repo) Remake Halted JavaScript GPL3
Duck Hunt # Arcade
Duck Hunter (repo) Remake Halted Python As-is
Duck-Rehunt (repo) Remake Halted Python As-is
Duck Hunt (repo) Remake Halted Python As-is
DuckHunt (repo) Remake Halted JavaScript As-is
Duke Nukem # Platform
Dave Gnukem (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ SDL Open GPL2
Freenukum Jump'n Run (repo) Remake Halted C GPL3
Duke Nukem 3D # FPS
Chocolate Duke3D (repo) Remake Playable Halted C SDL Commercial GPL2
Duke3D (repo) Remake Playable Halted C SDL Multiplayer Commercial GPL2
Duke3d_win32 (repo) Remake Playable Halted C SDL Multiplayer Commercial GPL2
EDuke32 (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
JFDuke3D (repo) Remake Playable Halted C Multiplayer Commercial GPL2
xDuke (repo) Remake Playable Halted C Multiplayer Commercial GPL2
Duke Nukem II # Platform Sci-Fi
Rigel Engine (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ SDL2 Commercial GPL2
Dune 2 # RTS Sci-Fi
Dune 2 - The Maker (repo) Remake Active Java MIT
Dune Dynasty (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
Dune Legacy (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL2
OpenDUNE (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
Dune 2000 # RTS Sci-Fi
OpenRA (repo) Remake Active C# Multiplayer GPL3
Dungeon Keeper # Strategy RTS Horror Fantasy Comedy
KeeperFX (repo) Remake Halted C As-is
OpenDungeons (repo) Clone Active C++ GPL3 Multiple
Dungeon Keeper 2 # Simulation RTS
OpenKeeper (repo) Clone Unplayable Active Java JMonkeyEngine Commercial GPL3
Dungeon Master # RPG Action
DungeonMaster (repo) Remake Halted C# As-is
DX-Ball # Arcade
DXBall (repo) Remake Halted Java Gradle As-is
Android
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial # Arcade Adventure
javascript-E.T. (repo) Remake Sporadic JavaScript HTML5 MIT
Earth Shaker # Puzzle
earth-shaker (repo) Remake Halted Unity As-is
EarthShakerDS (repo) Remake Active C++ Commercial BSD
Nintendo DS port
Eat The Whistle # Sports Soccer
Eat The Whistle (repo) Remake Sporadic C GPL2
Echochrome # Puzzle
Mugen Kairō
無限回廊
l-echo (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL3
Elasto Mania # Platform
X-Moto (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL2
The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall # RPG
Daggerfall Unity (repo) Remake Playable Active Unity MIT
Daggerfall.NET (repo) Remake Halted C# As-is
opendf (repo) Remake Unplayable Sporadic C++ GPL3
XL Engine (repo) Remake Sporadic C++ As-is
The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind # RPG Fantasy
OpenMW (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL3
TES3MP (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ Multiplayer GPL3
The Elder Scrolls: Arena # RPG
OpenTESArena (repo) Remake Unplayable Active C++ SDL2 Commercial MIT
opentesarena (repo) Remake Unplayable Halted C++ Commercial As-is
Elements # TBS
OpenEtG (repo) Remake Active JavaScript MIT
Elite # Action Simulation Flight Simulator Sci-Fi
Mission ELITE: The Battle For Birera (repo) Remake Halted C As-is
Oolite (repo) Clone Active GPL2
Elite II # Action Simulation Flight Simulator Sci-Fi Espionage
Frontier 1337 (repo) Remake C As-is
PSP port
Pioneer (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ C Lua GPL3
Elite III # Action Simulation Flight Simulator Sci-Fi Espionage
Frontier: First Encounters
FFE
GLFFE - Nic Mod (repo) Remake C++ Assembly SDL As-is
jffe (repo) Remake Halted C++ SDL As-is
Emperor of the Fading Suns # TBS
Phoenix (repo) Remake Active Java As-is
Encounter # Shmup
encounter (repo) Remake Halted JavaScript WebGL As-is
Entombed! # Adventure
Entombed! (repo) Remake Halted C GPL2
Escape from Colditz # Action Adventure
Colditz Escape (repo) Remake Active C GPL3
Escape from Monkey Island # Adventure
ResidualVM (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL2
Escape Velocity # Action Simulation
Endless Sky (repo) Clone Active C++ GPL3
Naev (repo) Clone Active C GPL3
Exile 1988 # Action Adventure
EXILE (repo) Remake Halted Lua LÖVE Custom
Exolon # Shmup
exolon (repo) Remake Halted JavaScript As-is
Eye of the Beholder II # RPG Action
Dungeon Eye (repo) Remake Halted C# As-is
F-1 Spirit # Sports Racing Motorsports
F-1 Spirit (repo) Remake C++ SDL Free GPL2
F-Zero # Racing
F-Zero Clone (repo) Remake Halted JavaScript CoffeeScript WebGL As-is
Racer (repo) Remake Halted C++ Python GPL3
Fade to Black # Action Adventure
f2bgl (repo) Remake Halted C++ SDL As-is
Falcon # Simulation
FreeFalcon (repo) Clone Active C++ BSD2
win32
Fall Down # Arcade
ativayeban (repo) Clone Playable Halted C SDL GPL2
Falling Time (repo) Clone Playable Halted C SDL2 GPL2
Fallout 2 # RPG
DarkFO (repo) Remake Unplayable Active JavaScript Python Commercial Apache
Falltergeist (repo) Remake Unplayable Active C++ Commercial GPL3
parpg (repo) Remake Halted Python C++ GPL3 CC-BY-SA
sfall (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ C C# HLSL Commercial GPL3
Needs full original game
Vault13 (repo) Remake Unplayable Sporadic Rust Commercial GPL3
Fallout 3: Van Buren # RPG
Van Buren Project (repo) Remake Unplayable Halted C# NeoAxis Engine Custom
Fallout Online # MMORPG
fonline (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL3
Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel # RTS
FreeFT (repo) Remake Active C++ BSD
Fantastic Journey # Shmup
Gokujō Parodius!
Fantastic Parodius - Pursue the Glory of the Past
pucpr-ld-parodius (repo) Remake Halted Construct As-is
Remake of the first levels of the snes game Gokujou Parodius
Fire Power # Action
OpenFire (repo) Clone Active C MIT
Flag Catcher # Puzzle
Gift Grabber (repo) Remake Active JavaScript BackBone.js Apache
Flappy Bird # Arcade Platform
Clumsy Bird (repo) Remake Active MelonJS MIT
CrappyBird (repo) Remake Sporadic JavaScript MIT
Hocoslamfy (repo) Remake Halted C SDL GPL2
Flashback # Adventure Platform
REminiscence (repo) Remake Sporadic C++ SDL As-is
Flying Shark # Shmup
Friking Shark (repo) Clone Playable Sporadic C++ Commercial GPL3
Football Manager # Simulation Strategy Sports Soccer Management
Football Manager (repo) Remake C GPL2
Forgotten Realms: Unlimited Adventures # RPG
Dungeon Craft (repo) Remake Playable Active GPL2
Forsaken # FPS Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic
ProjectX (repo) Remake Playable Halted C GPL2
Freelancer # Action Simulation TPS Sci-Fi
Librelancer Remake Active C# OpenGL MIT
FreeSpace 2 # Action Simulation Sci-Fi
FreeSpace Source Code Project (repo) Remake Halted C++ As-is
Frog! # Arcade
Back To Nature
back-to-nature-c64-remake (repo) Remake Active Java As-is
multi-platform
Frogger # Arcade
Froggix (repo) Remake Halted Python GPL2
Frogs and Flies # Arcade
Frog Bog
Batrachians (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
Galaxian # Arcade
galaxian (repo) Remake Halted ActionScript As-is
Geometry Wars # Shmup
Geometry Wars Remake (repo) Remake Halted Java As-is
Gish # Platform Comedy
freegish (repo) Remake Active C SDL Open GPL2 CC-BY-SA
Gladiator # Action RPG
Openglad (repo) Remake Sporadic C++ GPL2
Glest # RTS Medieval Fantasy
Glest Advanced Engine Remake Playable Halted C++ GPL2
MegaGlest (repo) Remake Playable Active C C++ GPL3 CC-BY-SA
Various mods are available.
Gods # Platform
Gods -Deluxe- Remake Halted Java As-is
GoldenEye 007 # FPS
ges-code (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL3
Gorillas # Arcade Artillery
Gorillas (repo) Remake Sporadic Objective-C JRL
iOS
Gothic # RPG Action
REGoth (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ Commercial GPL3
Gothic II # RPG Action
REGoth (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ Commercial GPL3
Grand Theft Auto # Action Adventure Crime
OpenGTA (repo) Remake Halted C++ As-is
Grand Theft Auto 2 # Action Adventure Crime
gta2net Remake Halted C# As-is
Grand Theft Auto III # Action Adventure Crime
OpenRW "Open ReWrite" (repo) Remake Unplayable Sporadic C++ SDL GPL3
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas # Action Adventure Crime
Grit Game Engine (repo) Tool Sporadic C++ Commercial MIT
Contains asset extraction tools for GTA:SA https://github.com/grit-engine/grit-engine/tree/master/gtasa
Gravity Force # Arcade
Galaxy Forces V2 (repo) Remake Active C++ PD
The Great Escape # Arcade
The-Great-Escape-in-C (repo) Remake Active C++ As-is
reverse engineered from binary
The Great Giana Sisters # Platform
OpenGGS (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL2
Grim Fandango # Adventure
ResidualVM (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL2
Guitar Hero # Rhythm
Frets on Fire (repo) Remake Playable Halted Python GPL2
(look for songs on the wiki)
Frets on Fire X (repo) Remake Playable Active Python GPL2
Performous (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ GPL2
Gunpoint # Platform Puzzle Sci-Fi
Clonepoint (repo) Clone Playable Sporadic C++ SDL2 Open GPL3
Hack # Roguelike
SLASH'EM (repo) Clone Halted C NGPL
Hardwar # Action Simulation Flight Simulator Sci-Fi Cyberpunk
Hardwar (repo) Remake Sporadic C C++ GPL3
Haunted House # Action Adventure Survival Horror
HauntedHouse (repo) Remake Complete ActionScript As-is
Head over Heels # Platform
Head over Heels 2 (repo) Remake C++ Allegro GPL2
HeadOverHeels (repo) Remake Sporadic C++ GPL3
Heart of Darkness # Platform Adventure
HODe (repo) Remake Halted C++ As-is
Heavy Smash # Sports Handball Sci-Fi
open-heavy-smash (repo) Remake Halted C++ As-is
Heretic # FPS
Chocolate Doom (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
Doom Legacy (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL2
DOOM-iOS (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
iOS
Doomsday (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
GZDoom (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL3
Mocha Doom (repo) Remake Active Java GPL3
Odamex (repo) Remake Playable Active C GPL2
PrBoom+ (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
ZDoom (repo) Remake Active C BSD
Heroes of Might and Magic II # TBS
fheroes2 (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL2
Heroes of Might and Magic III # TBS
Ancient Beast (repo) Clone Playable Active JavaScript HTML5 Phaser AGPL3
VCMI (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ SDL Commercial GPL2
time-based releases
Herzog Zwei # RTS
Herzog 3D (repo) Clone Halted GPL2
Hexen # FPS
Chocolate Doom (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
Doom Legacy (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL2
DOOM-iOS (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
iOS
Doomsday (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
GZDoom (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL3
Mocha Doom (repo) Remake Active Java GPL3
Odamex (repo) Remake Playable Active C GPL2
PrBoom+ (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
ZDoom (repo) Remake Active C BSD
Hexen II # FPS
Hammer of Thyrion (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
Highway Encounter # RTS
Vorton (repo) Remake Halted C GPL3
History Line: 1914-1918 # Strategy Turn-Based Tactics World War I
Historyline (repo) Remake Halted C# Unity As-is
The Hobbit # Adventure
hobbitgfx (repo) Remake Halted JavaScript As-is
Hogs of War # TBS
OpenHoW (repo) Remake Unplayable Active C C++ SDL2 Commercial GPL3
Homeworld # RTS
Homeworld SDL Remake Playable Halted SDL Custom
HoverRace # Racing
HoverRace (repo) Remake Active C++ Custom
Hovertank 3D # FPS
Hovertank3D (repo) Remake Complete C Assembly GPL2
Icewind Dale # RPG
GemRB (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL2
Icewind Dale II # RPG
GemRB (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL2
Icewind Dale: Heart of Winter # RPG
GemRB (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL2
Imperialism # TBS
imperialism-remake (repo) Remake Active Python GPL3
Imperium Galactica # RTS
Open Imperium Galactica (repo) Remake Playable Sporadic Java LGPL3
The Incredible Machine # Puzzle Simulation
The Butterfly Effect (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ Qt Box2D GPL2
The Incredible Machine 2 # Puzzle Simulation
The Butterfly Effect (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ Qt Box2D GPL2
The Incredible Machine 3 # Puzzle Simulation
The Butterfly Effect (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ Qt Box2D GPL2
The Incredible Machine: Even More Contraptions # Puzzle Simulation
The Butterfly Effect (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ Qt Box2D GPL2
Incredible Toons # Puzzle Simulation
The Butterfly Effect (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ Qt Box2D GPL2
Indiana Jones and his Desktop Adventures # RPG
DesktopAdventures (repo) Remake Semi-Playable Active C Commercial LGPL2
Infinity Loop # Puzzle
IO Reboot (repo) Clone Playable Complete C# Unity Open MIT
Interstate '76 # Action Racing Post-Apocalyptic
Interstate Outlaws (repo) Remake Halted Python As-is
Iron Seed # RTS
Iron Seed (repo) Remake Halted Pascal GPL3
Jack in the Dark # Action Adventure Horror Alternate Historical
Free in the Dark (repo) Remake Halted C GPL2
Jade Empire # RPG Martial Arts
xoreos (repo) Remake Unplayable Active C++ OpenGL SDL2 Commercial GPL3
Jagged Alliance 2 # RPG Strategy Turn-Based Tactics Sci-Fi Modern Military
Jagged Alliance 2 - Stracciatella (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ C PD
Jazz Jackrabbit # Platform
OpenJazz (repo) Remake Playable Sporadic C++ SDL Commercial GPL2
Jazz Jackrabbit 2 # Platform
Jazz 2 Resurrection (repo) Remake Playable Active C# Mono Multiplayer Commercial GPL3
For the moment only use OpenGL ES 3
Project Carrot (repo) Remake Semi-Playable Sporadic C++ QT5 MIT
Needs original game data
Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast # FPS TPS
JediOutcastLinux Remake Playable Active C++ GPL2
Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy # FPS TPS
JediAcademyLinux Remake Playable Halted C++ As-is
OpenJK Remake Playable Active C++ GPL2
Jet-Story # Platform
Jet-Story (repo) Remake Active C++ MIT
Jetpac # Arcade
Jetpac remake (repo) Remake Complete C# XNA As-is
Jewel Thief # Arcade
jewelthief (repo) Remake Active Java CC-BY
JezzBall # Arcade
Ice Breaker (repo) Remake GPL2
Joust # Arcade
Ostrich Riders (repo) Remake Sporadic C++ GPL3
Jump 'n Bump # Platform
Jump'n'Bump Remake Halted C GPL2
Jumpgate: The Reconstruction Initiative # MMORPG
Open Jumpgate Remake Active C++ GPL2
Jumping Jack # Arcade
Jumping Jack 2: Worryingly Familiar (repo) Remake Halted C++ Custom
Jumping Jack: Further Adventures (repo) Remake Halted C++ Custom
Jumpman # Platform
Jumpman (repo) Remake Halted Assembly PD
Kaboom! # Arcade
DonkeyInTrouble (repo) Remake Halted Lua LÖVE As-is
Ken's Labyrinth # FPS
LAB3D/SDL (repo) Remake Halted C As-is
Kick Off # Sports Football
Kick Off 2
Open Kick-Off (repo) Remake Playable Active Java libGDX Open As-is
Kid Chameleon # Platform
KidChameleonRemake (repo) Remake Halted C# As-is
Knights # Arcade
Knights (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL3
Knights and Merchants # RTS
KaM Remake (repo) Remake Active Delphi AGPL3
Krush, Kill 'n' Destroy # RTS Post-Apocalyptic
Krush, Kill 'n' Destroy Xtreme
Krush, Kill 'n' Destroy 2: Krossfire
KKnD (repo) Remake Semi-Playable Sporadic C# Free GPL3
KKnD is built on top of OpenRA engine
Kula World # Platform Puzzle
Roll Away
Kula Quest
Cubosphere (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL3
Ladder # Arcade
Ladder (repo) Remake Java GPL2
(source inside JAR file)
ladder (repo) Remake Active Go MIT
Larn # Roguelike
NLarn (repo) Remake Active C Lua GPL2
The Last Ninja # Action Adventure
LastNinja (repo) Remake Playable Halted C++ GPL3
Legend of Zelda # Action Adventure
Fanwor (repo) Clone Playable Active C SDL GPL2
The Legend Of Zelda - Navi's Quest Clone Complete C++ SDL As-is
The Legend Of Zelda - Oni Link Begins Clone Complete C++ As-is
The Legend Of Zelda - Picross Clone Complete C++ As-is
The Legend Of Zelda - Return Of The Hylan Clone Complete C++ As-is
The Legend Of Zelda - Time To Triumph Clone Complete C++ As-is
Open Zelda (repo) Clone Playable Halted C++ CC-BY-NC-SA Zlib
Legend of Zelda - A Link to the Past # Action Adventure
lttp-phaser (repo) Remake Active JavaScript WebGL Phaser MIT
Solarus (repo) Remake Active C++ Lua GPL3 CC-BY-SA
Legion # Adventure
legion (repo) Remake Halted C++ Irrlict Custom
LegionGame (repo) Remake Unplayable Sporadic C# Open GPL3
Lego Rock Raiders # RTS
rock-raiders-remake (repo) Remake Active JavaScript MIT
Lemmings # Puzzle
Lemmings.ts (repo) Clone Playable Active TypeScript MIT
Lemmini (repo) Clone Playable Active Java Apache
Lemmix (repo) Clone Playable Halted Delphi Custom
Lix (repo) Clone Playable Halted C++ Allegro CC0
LixD (repo) Clone Playable Active D Allegro Multiplayer Open CC0
Updated port of Lix to D and Allegro 5
Pingus (repo) Clone Playable Sporadic C++ SDL2, boost (partial) Open GPL3
Rabbit Escape (repo) Clone Active Java GPL2
Android, Linux, Windows, Mac
Liero # Platform Shmup
Gusanos (repo) Remake Playable Halted GPL2
OpenLiero (repo) Remake Playable Halted C++ SDL Multiplayer Free Custom
Perfect clone of 1.33; a.k.a. Liero 1.36. License information at http://www.liero.be/licenses/135/license.txt
OpenLieroX (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL2
Lionheart # Platform Action
Lionheart Remake (repo) Remake Active Java GPL2
Little Big Adventure # Adventure
twin-e (repo) Remake Playable Halted C Commercial GPL2
Little Fighter 2 # Fighting
LF2
F.LF (repo) Clone Playable Complete JavaScript Swappable CC-BY-NC-SA
Locomotion (Amiga 1992) # Arcade Puzzle
Pendomotion (repo) Remake Active Python pygame As-is
Lode Runner # Arcade
KGoldrunner (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ SDL2 GPL2
Lode Runner - Total Recall (repo) Remake Active HTML5 As-is
XScavenger (repo) Remake Playable Halted C GPL2
Log!cal # Puzzle
Orbium (repo) Remake Playable Sporadic JavaScript HTML5 GPL2
Pathological (repo) Remake Halted Python GPL2
Lose Your Marbles # Puzzle
Lose Your Marbles (repo) Remake Sporadic JavaScript MIT
The Lost Vikings # Platform
freeVikings (repo) Clone Sporadic Ruby GPL2
Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge # Racing
RacerJS (repo) Clone Halted JavaScript MIT
Lugaru: The Rabbit's Foot # Action
Lugaru (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL2
Lumines # Puzzle
luminesk5 (repo) Remake Halted Objective-C GPL3
M.A.X. # RTS TBS
Mechanized Assault and eXploration Reloaded (repo) Remake Sporadic C++ GPL2 CC-BY-SA
M.U.L.E. # TBS
mewl (repo) Remake Sporadic C++ GPL2
Mad TV # Strategy Simulation Management
TVTower (repo) Remake Active Blitz BASIC C Custom
Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven # Action Adventure Crime
OpenMF (repo) Remake Unplayable Active C++ Commercial GPL3
Magic Carpet # FPS Fantasy
magiccarpet (repo) Remake Halted C++ As-is
Magic Carpet 2 # FPS Fantasy
remc2 (repo) Remake Unplayable Very Active C++ SDL2 Commercial GPL3
Reverse engineering of game Magic Carpet 2 from assembler to c/c++ language
Magic: The Gathering Online # Strategy TBS Card Game Fantasy
Forge (repo) Clone Playable Very Active Java As-is
Magarena (repo) Clone Playable Very Active Java GPL3
XMage (repo) Clone Playable Very Active Java MIT
Magical Drop # Puzzle
マジカルドロップ
MagiDro
マジドロ
Krystal Drop (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
Manic Miner # Platform
Manic Miner (repo) Remake Blitz BASIC Custom
Marathon # FPS Sci-Fi
Aleph One (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ Lua GPL3
Marathon 2 # FPS Sci-Fi
Aleph One (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ Lua GPL3
Marathon Infinity # FPS Sci-Fi
Aleph One (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ Lua GPL3
Marble Madness # Arcade
Marble Madness 3d (repo) Remake Halted C++ As-is
Trackballs (repo) Remake Sporadic C++ SDL2 GPL2
Mario Kart # Racing
SuperTuxKart (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ GPL3
Mario Party # Party Board Game
SuperTuxParty (repo) Clone Playable Active GDScript Godot Multiplayer Open GPL3
Mario World # Platform
Mari0 (repo) Remake Lua LÖVE CC-BY-NC-SA
The Secret Chronicles of Dr. M. (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL3
Secret Maryo Chronicles (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL3
SMC is no longer under active development. However, there is now a new game based on SMC: https://github.com/secretchronicles/TSC
Master of Magic # TBS 4X Fantasy
OpenMoM (repo) Clone Semi-Playable Active C++ SDL2 Commercial GPL3
Master of Monsters # TBS Fantasy
The Battle for Wesnoth (repo) Clone Active C++ C Java Python Lua GPL2
Master of Orion # TBS 4X Sci-Fi
1oom (repo) Remake Playable Complete C SDL SDL2 Allegro4 Commercial GPL2
FreeOrion (repo) Clone Sporadic C++ Python Open GPL2 CC-BY-SA
Master of Orion 2 # TBS 4X Sci-Fi
FreeOrion (repo) Clone Sporadic C++ Python Open GPL2 CC-BY-SA
OpenMOO2 (repo) Remake Halted Python GPL2
Maxit # Strategy TBS
KittenMaxit (repo) Remake Sporadic LibGDX MIT
Maxit (repo) Remake Sporadic C++ BSD
MechCommander 2 # RTS
MechCommander 2 Omnitech (repo) Remake Halted C++ MS-PL
MechWarrior # Simulation FPS Vehicular Combat Sci-Fi Management
LinWarrior (repo) Clone Playable Halted C++ Free Apache
Medal of Honor: Allied Assault # FPS
OpenMoHAA (repo) Remake Unplayable Sporadic C SDL GPL2
based on ioquake3
Mega Lo Mania # RTS
Gigalomania (repo) Remake Playable Sporadic C++ GPL2
MegaMan # Platform
Executive Man (repo) Remake Active JavaScript Custom
Rockbot (repo) Remake Active C++ SDL GPL2
Meridian 59 # RPG
Meridian 59 German Server 112 (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
Meridian 59 Server 105 (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
Open Meridian (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
Metroid Prime # FPS Adventure
urde (repo) Remake Active C++ Python MIT
engine only
Mice Men # Puzzle
Mice Men Remix (repo) Remake Playable Complete Java libgdx GPL3
Micro Machines # Racing
Dust Racing 2D (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ Qt OpenGL Multiplayer Open GPL3
Microracers (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
Microsoft Flight Simulator # Simulation
FlightGear (repo) Clone Active C++ GPL2
Microsoft Train Simulator # Simulation
OpenRails (repo) Clone Active C# GPL3
Midnight Club II # Racing
Midnight Club 2
OpenMC2 (repo) Remake Playable Sporadic C++ Multiplayer Commercial GPL3
Millipede # Arcade
Monsters and Mushrooms (repo) Remake Halted Python GPL2
Minecraft # Action FPS Survival Sandbox Fantasy
Craft (repo) Clone Playable Halted C Python OpenGL Multiplayer Open MIT
Digbuild (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
Gnomescroll Remake Playable Halted C++ GPL3
Hematite (repo) Remake Active Rust MIT
Manic Digger (repo) Remake Halted C# PD
MineCraft-One-Week-Challenge (repo) Clone Semi-Playable Active C++ SFML Open MIT
Minetest (repo) Remake Active C C++ Open GPL2 CC-BY-SA
pycraft (repo) Remake Active Python GPL2
Terasology (repo) Remake Playable Active Java Apache
TrueCraft (repo) Remake Halted C# MIT
Voxelands (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL3
Minesweeper # Puzzle
Minesweeper (repo) Remake Halted F# As-is
iOS
Minesweeper (repo) Remake Playable Sporadic JavaScript React Redux Free As-is
Minesweeper.Zone (repo) Remake Playable Active JavaScript Open MIT
Open source JavaScript Minesweeper clone with high scores
Missile Command # Arcade
ICBM3D (repo) Clone Halted C GPL2
Missile Command (repo) Remake Playable Halted Lua As-is
Monty Mole # Platform
Monty Mole PC remake (repo) Remake Halted C++ As-is
Moonbase Commander # TBS
Scorched Moon (repo) Remake Sporadic Python GPL3
Mortal Kombat # Fighting Fantasy
mk.js (repo) Remake Playable Halted JavaScript MIT
OpenMortal (repo) Clone Halted C++ GPL2
Movie Business # Strategy TBS Management
movbizz (repo) Remake Active PHP JavaScript MIT
Myst III: Exile # Adventure
ResidualVM (repo) Remake Active C++ GPL2
Natural Selection # FPS
Tremulous (repo) Clone Halted C GPL2 CC-BY-SA
Unvanquished (repo) Clone Active C GPL2 CC-BY-SA
Nebulus # Arcade
Toppler (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
The Need for Speed # Racing
OpenNFS1 (repo) Remake Halted C# As-is
Need For Speed II SE # Racing
NFSIISE (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ SDL2 Commercial MIT
Need For Speed III: Hot Pursuit # Racing
OpenNFS (repo) Remake Semi-Playable Active C++ OpenGL Bullet3 Commercial MIT
The OpenNFS project wants to create one engine to play the NFS series (NFS1 - NFS6). The NFS3 implementation is almost done, the others semi-playable or not implemented yet.
NetHack # Roguelike
SLASH'EM (repo) Clone Halted C NGPL
Neverwinter Nights # RPG Fantasy
xoreos (repo) Remake Unplayable Active C++ OpenGL SDL2 Commercial GPL3
Neverwinter Nights 2 # RPG Fantasy
xoreos (repo) Remake Unplayable Active C++ OpenGL SDL2 Commercial GPL3
Nexuiz # FPS
Xonotic (repo) Clone Playable Active C GPL2
Night Stalker # Arcade
Afternoon Stalker (repo) Remake Sporadic C++ GPL2
Nodes of Yesod # Platform
Nodes of Yesnod remake (repo) Remake Halted C# XNA As-is
Notrium # Action Survival Sci-Fi
OpenNotrium (repo) Remake Playable Sporadic C++ SDL2 Custom GPL3
Nuclear Reaction # Puzzle
c64-nuclearreaction (repo) Remake C Assembly GPL3
chainreaction (repo) Remake Java GPL3
Octopus # Arcade
Octopus (repo) Remake Active Swift As-is
Apple TV 4 required
Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus # Platform Adventure
alive (repo) Remake Active C++ MIT
Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee # Platform Adventure
alive (repo) Remake Active C++ MIT
Old School RuneScape # MMORPG Fantasy Medieval
VirtueOS (repo) Remake Semi-Playable Sporadic Java Netty.io Multiplayer As-is
Omega Race # Arcade
Omega Race Remake (repo) Clone Sporadic C# As-is
Torrega Race (repo) Clone Playable Halted Lua LÖVE GPL3
One Must Fall: 2097 # Fighting Sci-Fi
OpenOMF (repo) Remake Playable Active C Free MIT
single player, 2 player and network play work, content from omf2097.com
Ruby OMF 2097 Remake (repo) Remake Halted Ruby BSD4
Outcast # Adventure Action
OpenOutcast (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
Outlaws # FPS
XL Engine (repo) Remake Sporadic C++ As-is
Outpost # RTS Sci-Fi
Outpost HD (repo) Remake Playable Active Commercial BSD
Outrun # Arcade Racing
アウト ラン
Auto Ran
Cannonball (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ Commercial MAME
OutRun CPC (repo) Remake Halted QuickBASIC QB64 As-is
Overflow # Puzzle
JOverflow (repo) Remake Halted Java As-is
Oxyd # Puzzle
Enigma (repo) Remake Sporadic C++ SDL GPL2
Pac-Man # Arcade
div-pacman2600 (repo) Remake Active DIV Games Studio MIT
Google Pacman (repo) Remake Complete JavaScript Flash As-is
jspacman-canvas (repo) Remake Halted JavaScript HTML canvas As-is
pacman (repo) Remake Halted JavaScript WTFPL
pacman (repo) Remake Halted HTML5 As-is
pacman (repo) Remake Active JavaScript HTML5 ISC
pacman-canvas (repo) Remake Active HTML5 CC-BY-SA
SwtPacMan (repo) Clone Playable Halted Java SWT Open As-is
Panzer General # TBS
LGeneral (repo) Remake Playable Halted C GPL2
Open Panzer (repo) Remake Active HTML5 GPL2
OpenGeneral Remake Sporadic C++ BSD
Paradroid # Shmup Puzzle Fantasy Sci-Fi
FreedroidClassic (repo) Remake Complete C GPL2
FreedroidRPG (repo) Clone Playable Active Python C Lua GPL2
Nighthawk (repo) Remake Playable Halted C++ GPL2
Paratrooper # Arcade
Paratrooper (repo) Remake Halted Python As-is
Phantasy Star # RPG
JLud2D (repo) Remake Sporadic Java As-is
2D old-school Engine for Games
Phantasy (repo) Remake Halted Java As-is
DEPRECATED Use JLud2D instead
Pipe Mania # Puzzle
Pipemania (repo) Remake Halted Lua Love3D As-is
Pitfall! # Arcade Platform
div-pitfall (repo) Remake Active DIV Games Studio MIT
Pizza Tycoon # Simulation
Pizza Business (repo) Clone Halted C++ GPL2
Planescape: Torment # RPG
GemRB (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL2
Pokémon # RPG
OpMon (repo) Remake Active C++ SFML GPL3
Tuxemon (repo) Remake Playable Active Python Pygame GPL3
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon # RPG
PKMN-FX (repo) Remake Active Java GPL3
Pole Position # Sports Racing Motorsports
grid-leader (repo) Remake Halted Python Panda3D As-is
Populous: The Beginning # RTS
OpenPop (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL3
Portal # FPS Puzzle
glPortal (repo) Remake Sporadic C++ Zlib
Open Portal Engine (repo) Clone Playable Sporadic C++ OpenGL Free As-is
Prince of Persia # Platform
FreePrince (repo) Remake Playable Halted C GPL2
Mininim (repo) Remake Playable Sporadic C Allegro Open GPL3
SDLPoP (repo) Remake Playable Active C GPL3
Progress Quest # MMORPG Comedy
pq2 (repo) Remake Active C++ ncurses GPL3
Punch-Out!! # Fighting Sports Boxing Comedy
THREEPunchOut (repo) Clone Halted JavaScript three.js As-is
Pushover # Platform Puzzle
Pushover (repo) Remake Playable Sporadic C++ GPL3
Puzzle Bobble # Puzzle Arcade
Frozen Bubble (repo) Clone Halted Perl GPL2
Puzznic / Brix # Puzzle Arcade
Wizznic! (repo) Remake Playable Active C SDL GPL3 Multiple
Q*bert # Arcade
ReQbert (repo) Remake Halted HTML5 GPL3
Quake # FPS
DarkPlaces (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
ezQuake (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
ProQuake 4 (repo) Remake C GPL2
QuakeSpasm (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
TyrQuake (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
vkQuake (repo) Remake Active C Vulkan GPL2
Quake 2 # FPS
Jake2 (repo) Remake Active Java GPL2
Yamagi Quake II (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
Quake 3 # FPS
FQuake3 (repo) Remake Sporadic F# GPL2
ioquake3 (repo) Remake Active C GPL2
OpenArena (repo) Remake Sporadic C GPL2
QuakeJS (repo) Remake Halted JavaScript MIT
R-Type # Shmup
rtype (repo) Remake Halted C++ As-is
Railroad Tycoon # Simulation Strategy Management
FreeRails (repo) Remake Halted C++ Java GPL2
FreeRails 2 (repo) Remake Halted Java GPL2
Rampart # Shmup Puzzle
Castle-Combat (repo) Remake Playable Halted Python GPL2
Escalade (repo) Remake Halted Scala As-is
Rampart-Android (repo) Remake Halted Java As-is
Android
Raptor: Call of the Shadows # Shmup
raptor (repo) Remake Halted JavaScript As-is
Raptor: Call of the Shadow in Javascript in 96k
Redneck Rampage # FPS
erampage (EDuke32 fork) (repo) Remake Halted C GPL2
Rescue! # Action Adventure
Rescue! Max (repo) Remake Halted Java GPL2
Return of the Incredible Machine: Contraptions # Puzzle Simulation
The Butterfly Effect (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ Qt Box2D GPL2
Rick Dangerous # Platform
RickyD Remake Playable Halted C++ GPL2
xrick Remake Playable Halted C GPL2
Rise of the Triad # FPS
Rise of the Triad for Linux (repo) Remake Halted C GPL2
River Raid # Shmup
Ruby Raid (repo) Remake Halted Ruby As-is
Robotfindskitten # Adventure Roguelike Sci-Fi Meditative Comedy
rfk-inform (repo) Remake Halted Perl As-is
Robotron: 2084 # Arcade
robotron Remake Halted JavaScript As-is
Rodent's Revenge # Puzzle
A Mouse's Vengeance (repo) Remake Playable Halted Java Free As-is
Open Rodent's Revenge (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL3
Rogue # Roguelike
SLASH'EM (repo) Clone Halted C NGPL
RollerCoaster Tycoon # Simulation Strategy Management
FreeRCT (repo) Remake Halted C++ GPL2
OpenRCT2 (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL3
RollerCoaster Tycoon 2 # Simulation Strategy Management
OpenRCT2 (repo) Remake Playable Active C++ GPL3
RPG Maker # RPG
EasyRPG Player (repo) Clone Playable Active C++ GPL3
2000/2003 interpreter
mkxp (repo) Clone Playable Sporadic C++ GPL2
RGSS (XP, VX, VX Ace) implementation
Runescape Classic # MMORPG Adventure
Open RSC (repo) Remake Playable Active Java Multiplayer GPL3
Recreation of the discontinued classic variation of the game.
Ryzom # MMORPG
Ryzom Core (repo) Remake Active C++ AGPL3
Scorched Earth # Turn-Based Tactics
Atomic Tanks (repo) Remake Playable