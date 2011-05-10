Open Source Game Clones

This site tries to gather open-source remakes of great old games in one place. If you think that something is missing from the list - please go to our GitHub repository and create an issue or even a pull request!

Since all these projects are open-source you can help them and make this world a better place. Or at least you can play something to appreciate the effort people put in them.

Similar resources: check out Free Gamer, a blog dedicated to open source game news, and Unix ASCII games, a list of opensource text-based games.